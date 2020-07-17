Uncertainty Regarding 5g Projects to Influence Lcp Consumption in Demanding Electrical & Electronics Applications

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/17/2020 -- Prismane Consulting is pleased to publish its Global Liquid Crystal Polymers(LCP)Market Study Report. This report forms a part of the Engineering Plastics Strategy report recently published by Prismane Consulting.



The major LCP end-use applications include electronic components like printed circuit boards and surface mounted devices to name a few. Electrical & Electronics and Consumer Electronics are so far the largest consumers of LCP and will continue being the major consumers in the long term forecast. Other applications for LCPs include Automotives (power trains of hybrid cars), Industrial, Medical and other applications like Aerospace and Bakeware.



Determining the impacts of the global Covid-19 pandemic remains a key question across different industry verticals. The global engineering plastics industry has witnessed high growths since bouncing back from the economic crises in 2008-2009. However, the global pandemic has now altered the global industry landscape and has had a negative impact on the global engineering plastics markets.



5G communication emerged as a major growth driver for liquid crystal polymers in Prismane's previous version of its LCP market study. However, with rising tensions between different countries and China, the Chinese major Huawei, has been facing bans imposed against them leading to delayed 5G projects impacting the LCP demand. Miniaturization of electronic parts owing to the need of ultra-thin components and lead-free soldering techniques are the major growth driving factor for LCPs in the electronics industry. Growing population, increasing disposable income, and per capita consumption of plastics are some of the key factors supporting the growth in demand of plastics in the electronics industry. Its high prices compared to other commodity plastics put it to some disadvantage. However, its outstanding properties outweigh this and the market for LCP is likely to expand over the years.



Prismane Consulting's Liquid Crystal Polymers(LCP)market report, includes historic and current market situation of LCP across several end-use industries.LCP Production capacity expansions, force majeure, de-bottlenecks, plant shutdowns and new product developments have been considered in the report. According to Prismane Consulting's Engineering Plastics and LCP Market model, the global LCPconsumption is anticipated to witness an average annual growth rate of over5% per year through in the period 2019 to 2030.



The Liquid Crystal Polymers(LCP) Market Study Report 2020 describes the global LCPmarket, with focus on the country, and application scenarios. The study provides:



