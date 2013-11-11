UNCG Bryan School's North Carolina Business MBA Programs Recognized as Some of Best in the Country

Raleigh, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/11/2013 -- UNCG Bryan School of Business and Economics recently found itself ranked as one of the “The Best 295 Business Schools” for the 14th consecutive year in the Princeton Review’s annual guidebook.



Recognition for the schools MBA programs in North Carolina came after The Princeton Review surveyed more than 20,300 students and collected data from school administrators to compile the information provided in the book. The 2014 edition of the guidebook was published October 8, 2013. The Bryan School’s positive feedback came from people who know the Bryan School best — current students. They gave the school high marks for its challenging academic programs, supportive environment and affordability.



Bryan faculty received praise for being “well-versed in their disciplines and very enthusiastic about teaching” and “effective at integrating recent business trends into the curriculum.” Students’ high regard for the school’s emphasis on providing experiences that prepare students for the global economy also helped it be listed as one of the top business schools in North Carolina.



“I absolutely love the professors in the MBA program,” one student said. “They inspire me to want more out of myself. They aren’t teaching us how to pass a test, they are teaching us how to survive and thrive in the world.” Students also commented on unique learning experiences such as the international MBA course that teaches MBA students about business in a given country and then takes students to visit that country for lectures, company visits and networking opportunities.



Bryan School Dean, McRae C. Banks said that the Bryan School is positioned to provide an affordable education to students seeking the skills valued in the job market. “We prepare our students to be strategic thinkers who are able to make an impact as employees and innovators in their workplaces and communities,” he said of the Bryan MBA- one of the best masters programs in North Carolina.



The Bryan School provides both part-time and full time MBA programs in NC. According to the school’s website, the part-time evening MBA program is an intensified program designed to meet the needs of working professionals. The full-time day program is one of the only MBA programs in the country designed specifically for recent college graduates with limited or no professional experience.



About The University of North Carolina at Greensboro Bryan School

One of the largest business schools in North Carolina, the Bryan School’s AACSB International accreditation in business and accounting puts it among the top three percent of business schools in the world. The school provides both part-time and full time business MBA options for its students. For more information, visit http://bryanmba.uncg.edu/.