Unclaimed Property Compliance Software and Service Companies Form Strategic Alliance

Birmingham, AL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2013 -- Chesapeake System Solutions, Inc. — a premier provider of financial software solutions — and Moyer & Osibodu — a comprehensive unclaimed property consulting firm—have entered into a strategic alliance that will provide a comprehensive solution for unclaimed property compliance.



The alliance combines Chesapeake’s Unclaimed Property Compliance System (UPCS®) software with Moyer & Osibodu’s unclaimed property consulting and compliance expertise. The result is a single platform for an end-to-end unclaimed property solution—consulting, compliance, software, and outsourcing solutions under one umbrella that will be available to clients across various industries.



Over the past 20 years, Chesapeake has developed a proven track record as a financial software solutions provider. With more than 75 years of combined staff experience in the unclaimed property arena, Chesapeake understands how best to track and document more than 100 types of unclaimed property in strict compliance with the regulations of all 54 U.S. reporting jurisdictions. Chesapeake’s UPCS software provides a powerful automated framework that simplifies the labor-intensive tasks of complying with diverse unclaimed property laws in the various states.



Meanwhile, Moyer & Osibodu has a demonstrated ability to provide companies with a first-class team to solve their unclaimed property problems. With more than 50 years of combined experience, Moyer & Osibodu provides clients with comprehensive unclaimed property service offerings, including audit assistance, voluntary disclosures, annual compliance and reporting (outsourcing), design and implementation of policies and procedures, accounting process improvement and change management, and in-house training.



For more information about Chesapeake's UPCS unclaimed property solution, call 410-356-6805. For more information on unclaimed property consulting services, call 813-986-7192.



About Chesapeake System Solutions, Inc.

Chesapeake System Solutions is an industry leader in providing integrated software solutions that simplify the complexities of financial and treasury management operations. Headquartered in Birmingham, with offices in Baltimore, Chicago, Dallas, and Seattle, Chesapeake provides integrated financial governance, risk management, and compliance solutions to the world’s foremost enterprises. Chesapeake’s integrated suite of software solutions brings visibility and control to the processes of balance sheet reconciliation, risk management, and compliance, while intuitive design features simplify financial data reporting, workflow management, financial oversight, and close. For nearly 20 years, Chesapeake’s applications have helped national and international organizations of every size improve productivity, lower costs, and document compliance with Sarbanes-Oxley, PCI Standards, and other regulations. For more information about Chesapeake and its solutions, please visit www.chessys.com or call 410-356-6805.



About Moyer & Osibodu

Moyer & Osibodu offers unclaimed property consulting and annual compliance services in various industries, such as insurance, manufacturing, retail, pharmaceutical, financial services, technology, media & telecommunications to ensure that clients are in compliance with the various states’ unclaimed property laws and regulations. With more than 50 years of collective experience gained from industry, public accounting, and state, the team is well equipped to solve any unclaimed property compliance issue, as well as provide clients with cost-saving services. Visit their website at www.MoyerOsibodu.com or call 813-986-7192.