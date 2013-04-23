Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Unconventional Gas (Gas Shales and Coal Bed Methane) - Global Market Analysis, Industry Developments, Investment Scenario and Forecasts to 2020 market report to its offering

Unconventional Gas (Gas Shales and Coal Bed Methane) - Global Market Analysis, Industry Developments, Investment Scenario and Forecasts to 2020



Summary



Unconventional Gas (Gas Shales and Coal Bed Methane) - Global Market Analysis, Industry Developments, Investment Scenario and Forecasts to 2020 is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialist, and analyzes the developments in the unconventional gas sector globally. The report provides an overview of the unconventional gas market by key resource types, including the major gas shale plays in North America and the major Coal Bed Methane (CBM) producing countries in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. It also analyses some of the major drivers and issues for the unconventional gas industry globally. The report also provides historic and projected production of unconventional gas through to 2020, the mergers and acquisitions in major unconventional gas markets and the competitive landscape in the unconventional gas industry.



The report is compiled using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by team of industry experts.



Scope



This report provides an analysis of the unconventional gas industry shale gas and CBM. The report primarily focuses on -

- The drivers and challenges in the unconventional gas industry and production forecasts to 2020

- The major shale gas plays in North America such as the Marcellus shale, Antrim shale, Haynesville shale, Fayetteville shale, Barnett shale and Montney shale

- The CBM producing regions in North America, Europe and Asia

- Financial deal (mergers, acquisitions and asset transactions) activities in major unconventional gas markets



Reasons to buy



This report will enhance your decision-making capabilities. It will allow you to -

- Identify some of the key drivers and challenges in the unconventional gas market

- Know the current global production of unconventional gas and the production estimates to 2020

- Develop insights about the historic production of shale gas and CBM, and forecasts until 2020

- Gain insights into the financial deal (mergers, acquisitions and asset transactions) activity in the unconventional gas industry in recent years

- Understand the key companies involved in the unconventional gas industry



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/96275/unconventional-gas-gas-shales-and-coal-bed-methane-global-market-analysis-industry-developments-investment-scenario-and-forecasts-to-2020.html