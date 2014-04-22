Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- Researchmoz presents this most up-to-date research on"Unconventional Oil and Gas Quarterly Deals Review, Q4 2013 - North America Remained the Leading Destination for Acquisitions". The report focuses primarily on quantitative market metrics in order to characterize the growth and evolution of the Remote Patient Monitoring Market.



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Unconventional Oil and Gas Quarterly Deals Review, Q4 2013 North America Remained the Leading Destination for Acquisitions report is an essential source of data and trend analysis on mergers and acquisitions (M&As) and financings in the unconventional oil and gas industry. The report provides detailed information on M&As, equity/debt offerings, partnerships, and PE/VC transactions registered in the unconventional oil and gas segment in Q4 2013. The report provides detailed comparative data on the number of deals and their value in the last five quarters segregated into deal types, segments, and geographies.



Scope



- Analyze market trends for the unconventional oil and gas industry in the global arena

- Review of deal trends in the unconventional oil and gas segments, such as shale plays, CBM, Oil Sands

- Analysis of M&A, Equity/Debt Offerings, Partnerships, Private Equity, and Venture Financing in the unconventional oil and gas industry

- Summary of unconvetional oil and gas deals globally in the last five quarters

- Information on the top deals that took place in the industry

- Geographies covered include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South & Central America, and Middle East & Africa

- Review the valuation metrics, such as US$ per boe, US$ per 1P reserves, and US$ per 2P reserves



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Reasons to buy



- Enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner

- Find out the major deal performing segments for investments in your industry

- Evaluate type of companies divesting / acquiring and ways to raise capital in the market

- Do deals with an understanding of how competitors are financed, and the mergers and partnerships that have shaped the unconventional oil and gas industry

- Identify major private equity/venture capital firms that are providing finance to unconventional oil and gas companies

- Identify growth segments and opportunities in each region within the industry

- Identify top deals makers in the unconventional oil and gas industry



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Table of Content



1 Table of Contents 3

1.1 List of Tables 5

1.2 List of Figures 7



2 Unconventional Oil and Gas, Global, Deals Summary 9

2.1 Unconventional Oil and Gas, Global, Deal Analysis, Q4 2013 9

2.2 Unconventional Oil and Gas, Global, Deals by Type, Q4 2013 11



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