Unconventional Oil Market - Market Analysis, Industry Developments and Forecasts to 2020

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/03/2013 -- Unconventional Oil (Oil Shales, Oil Sands and Extra-heavy Oil) - Market Analysis, Industry Developments and Forecasts to 2020 is the latest report from GlobalData, the industry analysis specialist, and analyzes the developments in the unconventional oil sector globally. The report provides an overview of the unconventional oil market by key resource types, including Canadas oil sands, North Americas oil shales and Venezuelas extra-heavy crude oil. It also analyses some of the major drivers and challenges for the unconventional oil industry. The report also provides historic and projected production of unconventional oil through to 2020, the mergers and acquisitions in major unconventional oil markets (Canadas oil sands industry, Venezuelas extra-heavy oil sector and North Americas oil shales market) and the competitive landscape in the unconventional oil industry.



The report is compiled using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research, and in-house analysis by GlobalDatas team of industry experts.



To know more about this reports, please visit @ Unconventional Oil Market



Scope



This report provides an analysis of the unconventional oil industry (oil shales, oil sands, and extra-heavy crude oil). The report primarily focuses on -

- Drivers and challenges in the unconventional oil industry and production forecasts to 2020

- The oil sands industry in Canada, including production forecasts until 2020

- The extra-heavy crude oil industry in Venezuela

- The major and emerging liquids-rich shale plays in North America

- Financial deal (mergers, acquisitions and asset transactions) activities in major unconventional oil markets



Reasons to buy



This report will enhance your decision-making capabilities. It will allow you to -

- Identify some of the key drivers and challenges of the unconventional oil market

- To know the current global production of unconventional oil and the production estimates to 2020

- Develop insights about the historic production of oil sands, extra heavy crude oil and oil shale and forecasts until 2020

- Gain insights into the financial deal (mergers, acquisitions and asset transactions) activity in the unconventional oils industry in recent years

- Understand the key companies involved in the unconventional oil industry



Related Reports:



Chinas National Oil Companies Investing in North American Unconventional Oil and Gas Assets for Energy Security



Latest Reports:



Major Operating System Developers' Strategic Planning for Tablets: Apple, Google, Microsoft

Thermal Power in Bulgaria, Market Outlook to 2020, 2012 Update - Capacity, Generation, Regulations, Power Plants, Companies



Contact: sales@researchmoz.us for further information.