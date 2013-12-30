Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/30/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Unconventional Resources Analysis: Eagle Ford Shale (US Lower 48) Substantial Returns in Liquids Rich Acreage market report to its offering

“Eagle Ford”, The publisher’s latest report, is a comprehensive analysis on one of the most significant unconventional resources in the United States Lower 48. Companies have unlocked significant potential in the liquids-rich acreage and multiple operators have entered into JV’s to further explore and develop the hydrocarbon-bearing zones. This report details the competitive landscape, highlights the specific operating areas for major companies, describes the operational and key development strategies employed by different companies in the play, critical differences and proprietary analysis of all major operators including portfolio valuations, acreage positions, type well exposure, and the outlook for the expansive future potential in the Eagle Ford



Scope



The report will offer a Project Update providing an overview of multiple companies’ asset positions, recent merger and acquisitions activity, 2013 capital expenditure budgets, and announced and expected development plans



The Project Outlook focuses on the future development plans and strategies for major operators as analyzed by The publisher’s anlayst team of petroleum engineers, geologists, and mineral economists.



A Development Overview details the historic, the most current and up-to-date, and future expectations on development plans for multiple operators including total existing wells, rig count, development density, and infrastructure



A Geological Overview provides a full analysis on the characteristics of the play including porosity, permeability, pay zone thickness, and recovery factor as determined by The publisher’s geologists



The report will outline the current and potential challenges major operators have faced or may have to deal with to continue profitable expansion including environmental and regulatory, lack of infrastructure and established services and equipment value chain, limited access to water supply for completion and drilling operations



A Reserves and Production detailed section incorporates a comprehensive analysis of type well parameters including EUR, IP rates, decline components, type well production variances by operator establishing key differences and strengths of each



Economic Analysis and Assumptions leverages insight and research from The publisher’s specialist Unconventional Resources analyst team highlighting the respective expenditures per company including capital and operating expenditure forecasts, NPV and IRR analysis as determined by the team, highlighting variances between type well economics by company and configuration including horizontal and vertical well development strategies



Reasons To Buy



Understand the commercial evolution and future expectation of the Eagle Ford as analyzed by The publisher’s team of analysts



Analyze the company specific valuation comparative metrics including NPV, IRR, capex (drilling, completions, and facilities costs), opex (fixed and variable components)



Evaluate and compare multiple operators in the Eagle Ford utilizing a detailed look at acreage positions, expenditures, planned development, and well EUR’s



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/148224/unconventional-resources-analysis-eagle-ford-shale-us-lower-48-substantial-returns-in-liquids-rich-acreage.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###