Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Unconventional Resources Analysis - Wolfcamp Shale (US Lower 48) Massive Potential Emerging in the Permian market report to its offering

Unconventional Resources Analysis - Wolfcamp Shale (US Lower 48) Massive Potential Emerging in the Permian



Summary



Unconventional Resources Analysis - Wolfcamp Shale (US Lower 48) Massive Potential Emerging in the Permian, latest report, is a comprehensive analysis on one of the most significant emerging unconventional resources in the United States Lower 48. Companies have been active in the Wolfcamp/Spraberry since the early 1900s, but only recently have unlocked the true potential of the play through horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing. This report details the competitive landscape, highlights the specific operating areas for major companies, describes the operational and key development strategies employed by different companies in the play, critical differences and proprietary analysis of all major operators including portfolio valuations, acreage positions, type well exposure, and the outlook for the expansive future potential in the Wolfcamp Shale.



Scope



- The report will offer a Project Update providing an overview of multiple companies asset positions, recent merger and acquisitions activity, 2013 capital expenditure budgets, and announced and expected development plans

- The Project Outlook focuses on the future development plans and strategies for major operators as analyzed by anlayst team of petroleum engineers, geologists, and mineral economists

- A Development Overview details the historic, the most current and up-to-date, and future expectations on development plans for multiple operators including total existing wells, rig count, development density, and infrastructure

- A Geological Overview provides a full analysis on the characteristics of the play including porosity, permeability, pay zone thickness, and recovery factor as determined by geologists

- The report will outline the current and potential challenges major operators have faced or may have to deal with to continue profitable expansion including environmental and regulatory, lack of infrastructure and established services and equipment value chain, limited access to water supply for completion and drilling operations

- A Reserves and Production detailed section incorporates a comprehensive analysis of type well parameters including EUR, IP rates, decline components, type well production variances by operator establishing key differences and strengths of each

- Economic Analysis and Assumptions leverages insight and research from specialist Unconventional Resources analyst team highlighting the respective expenditures per company including capital and operating expenditure forecasts, NPV and IRR analysis as determined by the team, highlighting variances between type well economics by company and configuration including horizontal and vertical well development strategies



Reasons to buy



- Understand the commercial evolution and future expectation of the Wolfcamp Shale as analyzed by team of analysts

- Analyze the company specific valuation comparative metrics including NPV, IRR, capex (drilling, completions, and facilities costs), opex (fixed and variable components)

- Evaluate and compare multiple operators in the Wolfcamp Shale utilizing a detailed look at acreage positions, expenditures, planned development, and well EURs



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/146562/unconventional-resources-analysis-wolfcamp-shale-us-lower-48-massive-potential-emerging-in-the-permian.html

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Roger Campbell

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Naperville

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United States

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