Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2013 -- Unconventional Resources Analysis - Wolfcamp Shale (US Lower 48) Massive Potential Emerging in the Permian



Unconventional Resources Analysis - Wolfcamp Shale (US Lower 48) Massive Potential Emerging in the Permian



Summary



Unconventional Resources Analysis - Wolfcamp Shale (US Lower 48) Massive Potential Emerging in the Permian, GlobalDatas latest report, is a comprehensive analysis on one of the most significant emerging unconventional resources in the United States Lower 48. Companies have been active in the Wolfcamp/Spraberry since the early 1900s, but only recently have unlocked the true potential of the play through horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing. This report details the competitive landscape, highlights the specific operating areas for major companies, describes the operational and key development strategies employed by different companies in the play, critical differences and proprietary analysis of all major operators including portfolio valuations, acreage positions, type well exposure, and the outlook for the expansive future potential in the Wolfcamp Shale.



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Scope



- The report will offer a Project Update providing an overview of multiple companies asset positions, recent merger and acquisitions activity, 2013 capital expenditure budgets, and announced and expected development plans

- The Project Outlook focuses on the future development plans and strategies for major operators as analyzed by GlobalDatas anlayst team of petroleum engineers, geologists, and mineral economists

- A Development Overview details the historic, the most current and up-to-date, and future expectations on development plans for multiple operators including total existing wells, rig count, development density, and infrastructure

- A Geological Overview provides a full analysis on the characteristics of the play including porosity, permeability, pay zone thickness, and recovery factor as determined by GlobalDatas geologists

- The report will outline the current and potential challenges major operators have faced or may have to deal with to continue profitable expansion including environmental and regulatory, lack of infrastructure and established services and equipment value chain, limited access to water supply for completion and drilling operations

- A Reserves and Production detailed section incorporates a comprehensive analysis of type well parameters including EUR, IP rates, decline components, type well production variances by operator establishing key differences and strengths of each

- Economic Analysis and Assumptions leverages insight and research from GlobalDatas specialist Unconventional Resources analyst team highlighting the respective expenditures per company including capital and operating expenditure forecasts, NPV and IRR analysis as determined by the team, highlighting variances between type well economics by company and configuration including horizontal and vertical well development strategies



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Reasons to buy



- Understand the commercial evolution and future expectation of the Wolfcamp Shale as analyzed by GlobalDatas team of analysts

- Analyze the company specific valuation comparative metrics including NPV, IRR, capex (drilling, completions, and facilities costs), opex (fixed and variable components)

- Evaluate and compare multiple operators in the Wolfcamp Shale utilizing a detailed look at acreage positions, expenditures, planned development, and well EURs



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Along with growing healthcare market, the demand for patient examination devices is increasing worldwide. A wide variety of patient examination devices are used to monitor the vital signs of patients such as temperature, heart rate and blood pressure. The market for patient examination devices may be segmented into primary care patient examination devices and specialty care patient examination devices. Stethoscope, thermometer, thin beam torch, weighing machines and sphygmomanometers are examples of primary care patient examination devices while tonometry used by ophthalmologist to measure intraocular pressure, tunning forks to determine deafness and reflex testing hammer to test motor reflex of the body are the examples of specialty care patient examination devices.



The market for patient examination devices is predicted to grow worldwide under the influence of increasing overall population leading to high prevalence of diseased population, introduction of new products coupled with innovative technologies and enhancing trends of keeping examination devices at home. In emerging countries including India, China, Russia, Brazil and South Africa, the market is expected to grow due to rapidly increasing aging population causing increased patient care and awareness of these devices among general population. As of 2012, according to United Nations, the elderly population in India over 60 years is going to be triple by 2050 from 100 million today to 300 million while a blog posted on the website of HelpAge International, dated 19th June 2013, suggests that the aging population of China is going to be 440 million by 2050 from 194 million of today. The digitalization of patient examination devices has made interpretation so easy that people have started using these devices at their home.



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Mononucleosis or mono is a common infectious disease caused by Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) which belongs to herpes virus family. The common symptoms of mono are high fever, sore throat, swollen lymph glands, tonsils and weakness. The symptoms usually occur after 4 to 6 weeks of exposure to the virus. Mono is a contagious disease spread through saliva and mucus of the nose thus a person infected with EBV can avoid spreading of virus by avoiding physical contact sharing of utensils and toothbrushes. It occurs most commonly in children and young adults as elder people usually develop immunity against this common infectious disease.



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