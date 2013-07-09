Uncorked Ventures Delivers All New High Quality Image Gallery for Gift Boxes

San Mateo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- Specialty wines are a particular enthusiasm among a growing number of people who begin to enjoy the finer things in life while at the same time enjoy curiosities and rarities. Boutique wineries that create high quality, highly limited selections can provide an ideal gift idea and are can also be ideal for wine at a special occasion. However, in order to buy with confidence it is essential for most consumers that they see what they are going to invest in before they buy it. As such, specialty wine specialists Uncorked Ventures have invested in a full range of photography for all their products.



As well as their ever popular wine clubs, that send wines title explorations, special selections and reserve selections respectively to households around the country, the company also offers wine gift baskets wherein a high quality boutique wine is coupled with complementary flavors and accoutrements.



The photography for the first time reveals the rustic but beautiful presentation of the gift boxes in a high quality wooden crate, packed with soft brown paper streamers to protect the contents, which include a bottle of wine with a corkscrew and glasses, chocolate and hot chocolate, or gourmet condiments respectively to create three distinct gift packages.



A spokesperson for Uncorked Ventures explained, “The new photography is designed to help those looking at our gift packages and specialty wines to get a better, more accurate representation of what exactly they will get for their money, both in terms of the bottle and the accoutrements and furnishings that accompany it. This is of course accompanied by a detailed product description that includes the provenance of the wine and the details of the accessories, foods and indulgences. In this way people will really be able to appreciate the amazing standard and value for money we include in each of our gift boxes.”



About Uncorked Ventures

Uncorked Ventures provides its customers with the best wines from California, Washington, and Oregon. A great majority of these wines come from small artisan producers whose wines are not widely available to consumers. By making frequent trips to wine country, they develop relationships with top winemakers that grant them access to the high quality, limited production wines. For more information, please visit: http://www.uncorkedventures.com/