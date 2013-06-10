Uncorked Ventures Publish Father's Day Wine Guide for 2013

San Mateo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- There can perhaps be no better gift for a father on Father’s Day than a bottle of fine wine. But not all fathers share the same taste, and many people will be having different gifts to mark the day. Uncorked Ventures is a San Francisco based wine club renowned for its amazing range of American made wines, and this year they have released a guide to the best gift choices in three key categories.



In their first ‘Perfect for The Afternoon’ category, they have chosen the Sans Liege Groundwork Grenache Blanc 2012. A bold choice, as men don’t usually get along with Chardonnay, the guide assures readers the Grenache Blanc is a straightforward, light combination of acidity and fruit, with enough texture throughout to keep the palette amused on a lazy afternoon in the sun. The site marks its provenance and price, as well as where to buy it.



In the “Open it with your BBQ” category, Uncorked Ventures has selected the Dragonette Cellars 2010 MJM. A 92% Syrah blend, it promises to be spicy, meaty and a perfect complement to barbeque food from burgers to brats to ribs.



In the elite “Worth a Splurge” category, they have selected the Stone the Crows 2010 Cabernet Sauvignon. The winery has been shortlisted by most critics for new winery of the year, and this particular wine is good enough to beat the French at their own game, from winemaker of the year Thomas Rivers Brown.



A spokesperson for Uncorked Ventures explained, “As well as running a wine of the month club, we like to offer advice on matters pertaining to specific occasions like this because we know that with the sheer variety of wine on offer, it can be difficult to be certain of the best wine for a special occasion. With any of these three, father’s are sure to be blown away.”



About Uncorked Ventures

Uncorked Ventures is a family owned and operated high end wine club and locally sourced gift basket business from San Francisco. Located close to the world renowned wine growing areas of Napa Valley and Sonoma and the foodie mecca of San Francisco gives them a unique access to some of the best food and wine available in the United States. They share that food and wine with their customers on a daily basis. For more information, please visit: http://www.uncorkedventures.com/