Undead Warehouse Unveils Redesigned Website With New T-Shirt Designs on the Way

Seminole, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2012 -- Undead Warehouse recently unveiled their newly redesigned website and has just announced the introduction of two new T-shirt designs in the coming weeks. Undead Warehouse brings awesome and fun designs to fans of zombies with uniquely designed, high quality t-shirts, hoodies, hats and more.



There is no denying that everyone loves a good zombie as the iconic horror characters are now lurking in popular shows and movies like never before. That love has caught fire with thousands of zombie lovers looking for the best iconic images on zombie shirts, hats and more. The Undead Warehouse has recently been filling that need with amazing, images and logos from their in-house designers that adorn their high quality t-shirts, hoodies, hats and more.



As more people join their zombie army, zombie enthusiasts and Undead Warehouse owners Brandon and Karen have recently redesigned their website with plans for adding new designs in the coming weeks. “We’ve seen an incredible response from other zombie lovers about our quality designs and clothing like our very popular Double Tap T-shirt,” said Undead Warehouse President Brandon Godfirnon. “With the increase in traffic and sales, we wanted to update the website to make it easier to shop and begin turning the site into a community where zombie lovers like us can share in the fun.”



Undead Warehouse Zombie T-shirts feature a number of chilling and eye catching color zombie designs on high quality black t-shirts such as the Bloodshed Zombie, Creeper Zombie, Double Tap, Sure Shot, Eye Opener, Zombie Hunter and others. A new comprehensive online sizing chart helps shoppers make the right choice with all t-shirts available in sizes ranging from small to 5X large. The full-color images, disgustingly wonderful descriptions, zoom ability and pricing info allows shoppers to get the full picture.



Undead Warehouse was founded by Godfirnon and Karen Mulvey in 2012 after the two zombie enthusiast had scoured the internet for quality zombie designs with little success. After an arduous process of finding just the right artist to create their one-of-a-kind designs, Undead Warehouse soon saw the light of day. “Finding an artist to create our ideas was a painstaking process, and it was even harder to get them printed just right,” said Undead Warehouse Vice President Karen Mulvey. “We were finally able to create the right designs and logos that we knew other zombie lovers would love.”



In addition to T-shirts, Undead Warehouse carries Hoodies, Hats, Wristbands, Targets, Stickers and the lime flavored energy drink “Zombie Blood” from Harcos Labs. Shoppers can sign up for their Zombie Army, ask product questions with their great Ask a Zombie live chat features and enjoy safe and secure online checkout at the new website. “The new website allows us to provide the best service possible and give our customers awesome zombie apparel as we prepare to expand our product line in the coming weeks,” said Godfirnon. For more information, please visit http://www.undeadwarehouse.com



About Undead Warehouse

Undead Warehouse brings awesome and fun designs to fans of zombies with uniquely designed high quality t-shirts, hoodies, hats and more. Undead Warehouse was formed in early 2012 as a way to bring awesome and fun designs to fans of zombies. All of their unique designs are created in-house and are printed on high quality t-shirts.