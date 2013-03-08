Under Aged Drinking and Driving, Get Free Legal Consultation with Lawyers

Pittsfield, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- Legal-yogi.com looked into the reasons for this decrease and would like to share what it found out, such as:



- MADD

- SADD

- We Don’t Serve Teens

- Tougher Laws



Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD)



MADD was developed over 30 years ago. Its goal is to protect families across the country from drunk drivers and to decrease underage drinking and driving incidents. Over time, it has become the nation’s most highly respected group because of the work it does for anyone affected by the actions of a drunk driver. The organization offers support to victims and survivors of DUIs and has played a huge part in reducing the number of underage drunk driving accidents.



Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD)



Formerly known as Students against Drunk Driving, SADD is a non-profit organization that aims to keep teens from drinking and driving. It offers forums and classes throughout the U.S. to encourage young people to stay sober. It doesn’t just address underage drinking and driving; other destructive behavior such as using “hard” drugs is now included. Positive peer pressure makes it easier for youngsters to stay away from alcohol and other drugs, and SADD has played an integral part in reducing underage drinking.



Get Help Under aged Drinking And Driving with, Send Request Here for Free Consultation with Lawyers



WDST (We Don’t Serve Teens)



The Century Council and the Federal Trade Commission started WDST as a public awareness campaign to get the message out to adults who provide alcohol to teens that this behavior is irresponsible, illegal, and unsafe. This campaign has decreased the occurrences of underage drinking and driving by making it more difficult for youngsters to access alcohol. WDST encourages parents to open communication about alcohol use with their teens early on, and to keep it open. It also points out that ignoring signs of teen drinking is as much a problem as putting a drink in the child’s hand.



Stricter Penalties



When states enforce the new no-tolerance law for underage drinking and driving, it makes a change in how many youngsters engage in the behavior. In Washington State, for example, minors who are arrested for possession of alcohol are charged with a misdemeanor and subject to a fine of up to $5,000 and a year in jail. Needless to say, the incidence of teens driving drunk in Washington State has decreased greatly.



About Legal-yogi

Legal-yogi.com is a consumer’s best friend. This reputable, no-cost website located in Pittsfield, Massachusetts connects people who have issues related to the law or finance with the over 260,000 experts on hand to address them. To obtain a free initial conference, dial 800-397-1755.