Under Water or Deep Sea Weddings from the Universal Life Church

Carrabelle, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is located about 15 miles from the world famous St George Island, within beautiful Franklin County Florida. There is no shortage of venues in Florida for your wedding, St Augustine, Orlando, Miami, Tallahassee, Disney World, Bok Garden and others, the state of Florida provides some of the very best venues imaginable. One of the latest and the more popular venues today is underwater venues, yes you read that correctly underwater. Ministers from the Universal Life Church World Headquarters in Carrabelle, FL. are officiating underwater ceremonies.



One of many Universal Life Church Ministers in Florida stated: "The people who have already got married underwater say that the experience was amazing and based on their photographs and videos, it is evident that they had the time of their life. You hold hands with the love of your life and you recite your vows in the most exciting environment there is. Even if you do nothing to make your underwater wedding place more festive, the environment is already exciting enough. There are colorful plants and fish that you can always count on."



You do not need to be in Florida to do underwater weddings. Not only has it become popular within Florida, so has it up and down the Atlantic Coast, across the Gulf of Mexico and of course in the beautiful refreshing waters of the Pacific ocean.



About The Universal Life Church

The Universal Life Church World Headquarters of Florida as the name implies is a worldwide Religious Non-Profit Organization that extends its reach to the ends of the earth and to every corner of the globe. The long and illustrious legacy of this institution is noted for its non-discrimination and acceptance of all faith based men or women who seek ordination as a Non-Denominational Minister and/or as an Independent Catholic Priest. The name proprietary to Christians and Catholics worldwide was first used by St Ignatius of Antioch. The Universal Life Church World Headquarters is also the home for the Universal Life Church Radio Network (ULC Radio Network), heard throughout the world anywhere the internet goes on PC's, laptops or whatever mobile device you may be listening too - truly making it "The Church Heard Around The World!" If you wish to become a minister, get ordained, serve as a wedding officiant or are just seeking a spiritual home? Please go their website at: http://www.ulcnetwork.com