Underfloor Heating Market Projections 2025 : Danfoss, Uponor, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Siemens, Honeywell International, Inc.

Ongoing expansion of real estate sector coupled with stringent building codes and standards toward the deployment of energy efficient electrical systems will foster the underfloor heating market. The systems have become mainstream with declining product cost and growing disposable income. Technological upgradation coupled with extensive R&D to improve the system design will boost the product adoption. The industry players have introduced multiple electric and hydronic underfloor variants suitable for deployment across existing and new facilities.



According to the research, the global underfloor heating market size is anticipated to touch the $9 billion mark by 2025.



Ongoing development of service sector coupled with stringent directives toward installation of upgraded heating technologies will put thrust to the U.S. underfloor heating market. Construction of various multifamily and commercial units across several U.S. states will boost the product penetration. In addition, growing spending toward the residential retrofitting projects with customer inclination toward home decor & designing will complement the business landscape.



Growing recognition of the product coupled with rising demand for central heating systems will stimulate the underfloor heating market growth. Paradigm shift toward clean energy technologies along with extreme weather conditions will enhance the industry outlook. Furthermore, rising demand for home heating systems with robust deployment across bathroom and kitchen will boost the product demand.



Market Growth Drivers –



Introduction of energy efficiency standards

Increasing standard of living

Strict government regulations

Extreme climatic conditions

Rapid urbanization and commercialization

Increasing demand for space heating



Long term energy and cost benefits coupled with rising concerns toward carbon emissions will drive the hydronic underfloor heating market growth. Growing demand across domestic establishments and high-end buildings on account of key benefits including virtually invisible deployment and comfortable heating will complement the industry landscape. However, high upfront cost associated with the system will limit the product adoption.



Continuous hot water requirement owing to extreme climatic conditions will foster the Europe underfloor heating market. Respective government authorities have introduced stringent EU energy efficiency directive to encourage the deployment of sustainable heating solutions. Furthermore, substantial drop in the installation time and cost along with introduction of flexible electrical mats for small applications purposes will encourage the product adoption.



Expansion of commercial and domestic properties on account of growing development of smart cities across several nations will foster the underfloor heating market across new facilities. Growing pollution have led to introduction of several building policies mandating the deployment of low emission heating systems. Moreover, rapid commercialization across developing economies will complement the business landscape.



Eminent players functioning across the underfloor heating industry include Siemens, Uponor, Danfoss, Emerson Electric, Pentair, Robert Bosch, Honeywell, Schneider, Warmup, Sensata Technologies, H2O Heating, Mitsubishi, Hunt Heating, Amuheat, Nexans and REHAU.



