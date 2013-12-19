Underground Films Producer Launches Fundraiser on Indiegogo to Fund 'Following Bartók' Documentary

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- Underground films producer Attila Kiraly has just launched a fundraising campaign on the Indiegogo website to help raise money for a documentary film about the composer Béla Bartók. Called “Following Bartók,” the story will be based on his first folk song collecting trip to Transylvania.



As Kiraly wrote in an article that accompanies the fundraising campaign on Indiegogo, donations will help to fund the production costs of the first part of the documentary miniseries, which will examine Bartók’s significant fear about the disappearance of Transylvania folk music as a living oral tradition from the daily life of the people who lived there. Kiraly hopes the documentary will include several samples of the remaining folk songs.



As the father of a folk violinist and a classical music fan, Kiraly said he is well-aware of the growing popularity of the world and folk music culture. As he noted, Bartók once wrote that “Peasant music…is just as much a natural phenomena as for instance the various manifestations of nature – Flora and Fauna…” In addition, he said, the composer was known to collect and classify over 7,000 Hungarian, Slovak, Romanian, Arab, Turkish, Bulgarian, Serbian and Ruthenian songs.



“My ultimate plan is to follow up on Bartók's last minute attempt to preserve the traces of archaic folk music in Algeria, Bulgaria, Hungary, Slovakia, Romania, Turkey and film the state of folk culture as it is today,” Kiraly wrote, adding that he hopes to follow the path of the composer’s first collecting trip in 1907 and retrace the villages and possibly the "grandchildren" of the people Bartók met in the Carpathian Basin.



“Our small team of filmmakers will board a train from the same terminal as Bartók did, the iconic Eastern Train Station in Budapest and travel to Transylvania.”



In order to help make his dream a reality, Kiraly researched how to raise money for his documentary. He decided to launch a fundraiser on Indiegogo, and hopes people will be inspired to help him achieve his goals as a film maker. In addition to producing an entertaining and educational film about Bartók, Kiraly said he would like to build an online sound and video library of the recorded materials, which will be open to the public.



Anybody who would like more information about Kiraly’s “Following Bartók” project is welcome to visit the Indiegogo website at any time; there, they can read about his plans to create the documentary film, as well as how donors will be rewarded for their contributions.



About Attila Kiraly and “Following Bartók”

Film producer Attila Kiraly has recently launched a fundraiser on the Indiegogo website to fund his documentary film called “Following Bartók.” Kiraly plans on using the money to cover his production costs of the first episode of the miniseries, which will be filmed in Transylvania. For more information, please visit http://www.indiegogo.com/projects/following-Bartók/x/5563005