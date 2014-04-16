Markets Research Reports.biz added deep and professional market research reports on "Underground Gas Storage Industry Outlook In Europe, 2014 - Details Of All Operating And Planned Gas Storage Sites" Market Analysis and Overview.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- GlobalDatas energy offering, Underground Gas Storage Industry Outlook in Europe, 2014 Details of All Operating and Planned Gas Storage Sites is the essential source for industry data and information relating to the gas storage industry in Europe. It provides asset level information relating to active and planned gas storage facilities in Europe. The profiles of major companies operating in the Europe underground gas storage industry are included in the report. The latest news and deals relating to the sector are also provided and analyzed.
Browse Full Report With TOC: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/underground-gas-storage-industry-outlook-in-europe-2014-details-of-all-operating-and-planned-gas-storage-sites
Scope
Updated information relating to all active and planned underground gas storage sites
Provides information on gas storage specifications like type of gas storage site, Working gas Capacity, Total Storage Capacity and maximum Withdrawal Rate
Provides operator information for all active and planned underground gas storage sites
Information on the top companies in the sector including business description, strategic analysis. Key companies covered are Gazprom, Stoccaggi Gas Italia S.p.A. and RWE AG
Strategy changes, R&D projects, corporate expansions and contractions and regulatory changes.
Key mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, private equity investments and IPOs.
Reasons to buy
Obtain the most up to date information available on all active and planned gas storage sites in Europe
Identify growth segments and opportunities in the global underground gas storage industry
Facilitate decision making on the basis of latest capacity data
Assess your competitors gas storage sites and their capacity
Understand and respond to your competitors business structure, strategy and prospects.
Develop strategies based on the latest operational, financial, and regulatory events.
Do deals with an understanding of how competitors are financed, and the mergers and partnerships that have shaped the market.
To Download Full Report With TOC: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/194633
Table of Contents
1 Table of Contents
1.1 List of Tables
1.2 List of Figures
2 Introduction
2.1 What Is This Report About?
2.2 How to Use This Report
2.3 Market Definition
3 Europe Underground Gas Storage Industry
3.1 Europe Underground Gas Storage Industry, Key Data
3.2 Underground Gas Storage Industry in Europe, Total Storage Capacity
3.2.1 Underground Gas Storage Industry in Europe, Country wise Storage Capacity
3.2.2 Underground Gas Storage Industry in Europe, Company wise Storage Capacity
3.3 Underground Gas Storage Industry, Russia
3.3.1 Russia, Underground Gas Storage Capacity
3.4 Underground Gas Storage Industry, Ukraine
3.4.1 Ukraine, Underground Gas Storage Capacity
3.5 Underground Gas Storage Industry, Germany
3.5.1 Germany, Underground Gas Storage Capacity
3.6 Underground Gas Storage Industry, Italy
3.6.1 Italy, Underground Gas Storage Capacity
3.7 Underground Gas Storage Industry, France
3.7.1 France, Underground Gas Storage Capacity
3.8 Underground Gas Storage Industry, Austria
3.8.1 Austria, Underground Gas Storage Capacity
3.9 Underground Gas Storage Industry, Hungary
3.9.1 Hungary, Underground Gas Storage Capacity
To Read Complete Report With Toc: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/194633
About Marketresearchreports
Marketresearchreports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. Marketresearchreports.biz services are especially designed to save time and money of our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.
Contact US:
Office: United States
State Tower
90 State Street, Suite 700
Albany, NY 12207
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
E: sales@marketresearchreports.biz
Web: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/