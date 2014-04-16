Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2014 -- GlobalDatas energy offering, Underground Gas Storage Industry Outlook in Europe, 2014 Details of All Operating and Planned Gas Storage Sites is the essential source for industry data and information relating to the gas storage industry in Europe. It provides asset level information relating to active and planned gas storage facilities in Europe. The profiles of major companies operating in the Europe underground gas storage industry are included in the report. The latest news and deals relating to the sector are also provided and analyzed.



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Scope



Updated information relating to all active and planned underground gas storage sites

Provides information on gas storage specifications like type of gas storage site, Working gas Capacity, Total Storage Capacity and maximum Withdrawal Rate

Provides operator information for all active and planned underground gas storage sites

Information on the top companies in the sector including business description, strategic analysis. Key companies covered are Gazprom, Stoccaggi Gas Italia S.p.A. and RWE AG

Strategy changes, R&D projects, corporate expansions and contractions and regulatory changes.

Key mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, private equity investments and IPOs.



Reasons to buy



Obtain the most up to date information available on all active and planned gas storage sites in Europe

Identify growth segments and opportunities in the global underground gas storage industry

Facilitate decision making on the basis of latest capacity data

Assess your competitors gas storage sites and their capacity

Understand and respond to your competitors business structure, strategy and prospects.

Develop strategies based on the latest operational, financial, and regulatory events.

Do deals with an understanding of how competitors are financed, and the mergers and partnerships that have shaped the market.



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Table of Contents



1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures



2 Introduction

2.1 What Is This Report About?

2.2 How to Use This Report

2.3 Market Definition



3 Europe Underground Gas Storage Industry

3.1 Europe Underground Gas Storage Industry, Key Data

3.2 Underground Gas Storage Industry in Europe, Total Storage Capacity

3.2.1 Underground Gas Storage Industry in Europe, Country wise Storage Capacity

3.2.2 Underground Gas Storage Industry in Europe, Company wise Storage Capacity

3.3 Underground Gas Storage Industry, Russia

3.3.1 Russia, Underground Gas Storage Capacity

3.4 Underground Gas Storage Industry, Ukraine

3.4.1 Ukraine, Underground Gas Storage Capacity

3.5 Underground Gas Storage Industry, Germany

3.5.1 Germany, Underground Gas Storage Capacity

3.6 Underground Gas Storage Industry, Italy

3.6.1 Italy, Underground Gas Storage Capacity

3.7 Underground Gas Storage Industry, France

3.7.1 France, Underground Gas Storage Capacity

3.8 Underground Gas Storage Industry, Austria

3.8.1 Austria, Underground Gas Storage Capacity

3.9 Underground Gas Storage Industry, Hungary

3.9.1 Hungary, Underground Gas Storage Capacity



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