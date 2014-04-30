Shepherds Bush Market, London -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- UnderMyWear brings exquisite designed & stylish look Chantelle bras at affordable prices. One must agree to the magnetic appeal in these designs that definitely attracts customers. Their elusive taste in lingerie fashion rolls out little feminine things that scale high on elegance and sensuousness. These designer bras come in a variety of fabrics, designs and patterns.



The company showcases top-notch quality lingerie with an unknown comfort while wearing. These are available in cotton, Lycra, and in all kinds of fabrics, designs, patterns and textures. Also, Chantelle bras are exclusive designer pieces that truly exercise a moderate control on the body. They will give a comfort which will be out of the box and with a perfect figure. The company employs cutting edge technology to give a slimming effect; it minimizes the back fat, hides the bulges around the midriff and provides a perfect figure.



Additionally, they also offer a fashionable collection of Chantelle basic invisible lingerie at the most affordable prices. The appealing design and classy look is present in all of their lingerie collection. Besides this, a spokesperson from UnderMyWear mentions, “You can also get a huge stock of chantelle bras that bears the remarkable delicacy of lingerie artwork. The world’s renowned lingerie designers have made the most astonishingly designed underwear’s that possesses creativity in order to attract the customers. Also, the bras provide an impeccable support and fit to have comfort and ease. The high class online lingerie retailer UnderMyWear by stocking this has been able to introduce an unknown relief for customers.”



About UnderMyWear

UnderMyWear UK, an online undergarment store is one of the best websites offering underwear in the UK. Their extensive range of underwear products in UK is of the best quality and standards. Adding more value to their customer satisfaction, they provide services of the best quality and up to the customer expectation. UnderMyWear is a secure online store offering customers a safe and fast transaction. Their great stock makes sure that there is no shortage in products of customers’ choice. The products are delivered to customers’ doorstep and partner will really love you for ordering some branded items from them.



For more information, please visit- http://www.undermywear.co.uk/



Contact Details-



Duggal's Lingerie

161a Railway Arches

Shepherds Bush Market

London

W12 8DF

Phone: 020 8749 6134