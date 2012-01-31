San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2012 -- How does an Asian Indian woman, born in London, UK currently residing in San Francisco, CA help people understand their mind?



Ulash say’s that culture (family, ethnic identity, where you live, career, social media, busy lifestyles and more) is an important part of life and impacts our mental health. Drawing on her expertise, diverse cultural experiences and living in different countries, Ulash has launched Understand My Mind (UMM), www.understandmymind.com, a successful website to help people understand how societal trends affect individuals’ perceptions, thoughts and behavior.



Through podcasts, articles, trainings and more, Ulash provides resources to help people understand their mind. Ulash covers a wide range of topics such as new mothers, job loss, caffeine addiction, drug use, teens, immigration, therapy myths, breast cancer and more. Other services include speaking engagements on mental health topics, counseling/therapy, coaching, consultation, mentoring, trainings, podcasting and writing.



Ulash is a psychotherapists (in community mental health and private practice), trainer, sought after national and international speaker, on numerous mental health boards and recipient of awards for her work in the field of counseling. Ulash is empathic and supportive to her clients needs. For inquiries and more information contact Ulash Dunlap at ulashmind@gmail.com or visit www.ulashdunlap.com.