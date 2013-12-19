Understand the Simple Philosophy of Daniel J. Blank, a Michigan Defense Attorney

Bingham Farms, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/19/2013 -- Michigan Defense Attorney Daniel J. Blank says that he has been practicing law for the last 40 years not only in the state of Michigan but in other states like Florida, New York, Indiana, Nebraska and Ohio as well. He has been handling cases at the state as well as at the federal levels. He claims that he has successfully reversed a number of verdicts by appealing to the Michigan Court of Appeals, Supreme Court and Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals. He simplifies his philosophy of successful criminal law practice as being honest with the clients and striving to out-work, out-prepare and out-perform the opposite side.



Daniel Bank claims that during his practice as a Michigan Defense Attorney, his primary focus has always been on defending his clients charged not only of simple drinking or driving offenses but of first-degree murder and complex state and federal drug offenses as well. He says that he is committed to helping his clients in resolving all their legal matters.



He brings to the notice of people that defenses in criminal law consist of various conditions that may negate the elements of crime and more particularly the element of intent. He elaborates that as a Michigan Defense Attorney, he makes use of these conditions that are otherwise known as criminal defenses for protecting the rights of his clients and for minimizing the charges against them.



He points out that the criminal defenses he uses are affirmative criminal defense, insanity defense, mental disorder defense, intoxication defense, automatism, mistakes of facts, legal duties, self defense, duress, consent and so on.



He draws the attention of people to the testimonials given by his past clients who have no qualms in calling him as a thoroughly professional and highly experienced attorney. A few other clients do not seem to have any hesitation in ranking him among the best criminal defense attorneys in Michigan.



About Daniel J. Blank, A Criminal Attorney, Michigan

Daniel J. Blank, a Michigan defense attorney, astutely makes use of concrete criminal defenses to protect the rights of his clients and minimize the charges against them. He handles small and big crimes and also state and federal criminal matters.



For Media Contact:

Criminal Attorney Michigan - Daniel J. Blank

30150 Telegraph Road Ste. 444

Bingham Farms, Michigan 48025

United States

Email: danielblank@criminal-attorney-michigan.com

WEBSITE: http://www.criminal-attorney-michigan.com/