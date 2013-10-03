Understanding Body Mass Index (BMI)

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- Body Mass Index (BMI) is a number which assists in calculating whether or not a person is obese, underweight, or in the average curve range of the whole population. BMI calculators are available all over the web to aid in determining this number if a doctor has not already done so. The number is a general indicator of a person’s overall body fatness. Physicans use the number as a general screening tool for diseases, with those falling into extremely low or high levels at highest risk for developing various conditions.



With two-thirds of the adult population overweight or obese, and approximately 17 percent of children and teens on the road to the same condition, experts are saying if a patient’s doctor is not tracking their BMI number, the patient should be asking them to. The U.S. Preventative Services Task Force recently issued guidelines for doctors stating that when a patient’s BMI number indicates obesity, it’s time to provide nutrition and fitness assistance to help lower the number. The task force recommendations make it clear how doctors can assist patients who are obese or approaching the condition.



When confronting an obesity problem in a patient, guidelines state doctors should meet with their patient 12-26 times over the course of a year. During these meetings, the patient should be offered assistance in setting realistic, attainable goals: a 5 percent reduction of initial body weight, for example. Recommendations also suggest working with patients to address various nutrition issues, such as consuming comfort foods or being stuck at a desk job. Patients should be encouraged to find ways of incorporating physical activity first into their daily routine, then working up to longer sessions as they feel more confident.



With the proper guidelines and support, patients should be able to reduce their weight and BMI to a healthy level, avoiding surgical techniques or weight-loss medications that have inconclusive results regarding effectiveness. Realistic changes to a person’s lifestyle are the essential ingredients for long-term healthy weight and wellness changes.



About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



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