Understanding COVID-19's Impact on the Adhesives Market, Infers Fact.MR

Dubai, United Arab Emirates -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/09/2020 -- The global adhesives market will be reflecting a promising CAGR of over 5% over the forecast period of 2020-2030. The market growth can be primarily attributed to extensive usage in the majority of the sectors, which has resulted in constant demand for their production which impacts the sales optimistically.



"The global adhesives market will foresee a swell in the manufacturing of eco-friendly adhesives containing minimal or zero VOC's on the back of altering consumer preferences. Market competition will get aggressive with a major trigger to come from emerging nations in the APAC and the MEA." says the Fact.MR report.



Adhesives Market - Key Takeaways



Asia Pacific spearheads the global adhesives market due to expanding automotive production in China and India.



Water-based adhesives are set to emerge as a lucrative type category in the coming years.



The construction segment to reflect an upward growth trajectory throughout the forecast period.



The ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) category will hold the highest share of the global market.



Adhesives Market - Driving Factors



Growing application in the construction sector is anticipated to fuel market expansion.



A shift in consumers' preference for flexible and low-cost packaging solutions is likely to spur the application of adhesives in the industry.



The surging requirement for eco-friendly adhesives is projected to generate growth prospects of adhesives across manufacturing industries.



Adhesives Market - Constraints



Fluctuating petrochemicals prices which is utilized in the production of adhesives will limit the market growth.



Strict government regulations regarding the manufacturing of chemical and petro-based products can act as a constraint in the market.



Anticipated Market Impact by COVID-19 Outbreak



The global adhesives market has been not immune to the impacts of COVID-19 pandemic. The production has faced a drop as a result of a lack of raw materials supply. The transportation and travel delays have disrupted the supply chain hampering the day-to-day operations. Fluctuating currencies and export tax is furthermore contributing to the slowdown of the market.



However, the market will recover and grow at a progressively steady pace. The DIY (Do-it-Yourself) residential segment is generating revenue prospects for market players as amid the crisis majority of people are choosing to stay at home.



Competition Landscape



Major companies operating in the adhesives market are 3M, Henkel AG Co. KGaA, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., H.B. Fuller Company, Bostik, Avery Dennison Corporation, Huntsman International LLC, Illinois Tool Works Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., RPM International Inc, Ashland, Mapei S.p.A., KCC Corporation, DELO Industrie Klebstoffe GmbH & Co. KGaA, Sika AG, Yokohama Industries Americas Inc, Jowat SE, Permabond LLC, LORD Corporation, and Franklin International. The worldwide market is vastly competitive. A shift in preference from conventional methods to high-performance adhesives is fueling the market. Additionally, this has prompted the entry of several startups in the market, hence making it competitive.



More on the Report



The Fact.MR's market research report provides in-depth insights into the adhesives market. The market is scrutinized based on products(Acrylics, Epoxy, Poly Vinyl Acetate (PVA), Polyurethane (PU), Styrenic Block, Ethyl Vinyl Acetate (EVA) and others), application (Packaging, Building/Construction, Transportation, Footwear and Leather goods, Product Assembly and Consumer/DIY) type (Water based, Solvent based, Hot Melt, Reactive, PSA and others), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA)).



