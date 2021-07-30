Understanding Data Corruption in QuickBooks

Kington, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2021 -- Errors like "A data problem prevents QuickBooks from continuing" in the Verify Data Utility or "Verify Target: Values in minor do not match major" on your screen or in the Qbwin.log file, are some of the more commonly known signs of a corrupt QuickBooks file.



A sudden shutdown of QuickBooks when trying to save or delete a transaction, or faulty reports where the total assets don't match the total liabilities and equity on Balance Sheets, account names preceded by an asterisk, slow running QuickBooks files or taking longer than normal to upload, paid bills and invoices showing as unpaid, are some other tell-tale signs.



A file can get corrupt due to many reasons such as the QuickBooks database file size expanding beyond its healthy limit or 200 MB, lack of resources like RAM, Virtual Memory, network interface cards, routers, network cables, sudden power surges, improper system shutdowns, virus attacks on the hard drive on which the database is stored as well as development of bad sectors on the hard drive where the database is stored.



Using the Verify & Rebuild Data tool usually rectifies instances of corruption. Once the process has been complete, data logs would need to be verified. These logs will indicate any items or transactions that are causing problems. This information allows one to go back and delete or delete and replace corrupted items.



For any data corruption related issues, E-Tech can repair almost any version of QuickBooks data files, from the first version for DOS to the latest Pro, Premier, Accountant or Enterprise versions.



Visit https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/quickbooks-data-recovery/quickbooks-file-repair/ for more information.



About E-Tech

E-Tech is the leading service provider of QuickBooks File Repair, Data Recovery, QuickBooks Conversion and QuickBooks SDK programming in the UK and Ireland. In their 20 years plus of experience with Intuit QuickBooks, they have assisted over 1000 satisfied customers with their requirements. E-Tech UK covers US, UK, Canadian, Australian versions which include Reckon Accounts, and New Zealand versions of QuickBooks through PC and Mac platforms.



For media inquiries regarding E-Tech, individuals are encouraged to contact Media Relations Director, Melanie Ann via email at Melanie@e-tech.ca.



To learn more about the company, visit: https://quickbooksrecovery.co.uk/



Media Contact



Melanie Ann

E-Tech

61 Bridge St.

Kington HR5 3DJ

Melanie@e-tech.ca

www.quickbooksrecovery.co.uk