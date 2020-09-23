Understanding Hazard Insurance

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2020 -- The rest of the homeowners' insurance will protect you from injury, loss, or thieves. Homeowner insurance also addresses medical bills if a person happens to be injured and/or suffers an accident in your home, along with legal expenses if they want to seek legal action as a result of the accident sustained.



Each insurer has its list of "approved" natural disasters. Those happen to usually be weather events such as tornadoes and floods, for example. If a natural disaster damages the home or personal belongings, a claim is submitted and filed and the homeowner seeks reimbursement for the repairs. These repair costs would likely be up to the homeowner without the hazard coverage of the homeowners' policy if, for example, a freak windstorm or fire has caused catastrophic damage to the home. The homeowners would also need to take care of the repair of the appliances, plumbing, flooring, and roof.



This information is provided for educational or informational purposes only and should not be construed as legal advice. The information is not provided in the course of an attorney-client relationship and is not intended to substitute for legal advice.



