Understanding Impact of COVID-19 on Groundwater Remediation Technologies Market

Groundwater remediation is the process of treating the polluted groundwater by eliminating harmful pollutants or converting them into harmless products. Groundwater is the water present in the earth's surface that saturates the pore space in the subsurface. Usually, about 20% to 40% of drinking water is drawn from digging wells and boreholes in the world.



Groundwater is one of the primary sources of drinking water. It is also used for industrial and agricultural usage. However, the quality of groundwater has been deteriorating due to unorganized waste disposal practices and accidental spillage of hazardous chemicals. Thus, it becomes critical to prevent groundwater pollution. Contaminated groundwater must be remediated in order to protect public health and the surrounding environment.

Contaminants or pollutants found in groundwater cover a broad range of physical, organic chemical, inorganic chemical, bacteriological, and radioactive parameters. These parameters need to be removed from groundwater by applying various remediation techniques in order to bring the groundwater to a standard condition for intended use.



Contaminants encountered in groundwater include organic compounds, heavy metals, and radionuclides. These contaminants are generated from a number of sites such as Underground Storage Tanks (UGTs) and various civilian federal agency sites.



Remediation of groundwater pollution needs to be carried out depending on specific water quality, environmental conditions, and the amount of mix of pollutants present in it



Key Drivers of Global Groundwater Remediation Technologies Market

Groundwater continues to serve as the major reliable source of water for a variety of purposes, including industrial and domestic usage, and irrigation. Remediation of groundwater is necessary to remove contaminants and components that can harm human health and the surrounding environment.



Groundwater contamination by various industries remains a widespread concern. The prevalence of contaminants at hazardous waste sites is well documented. These contaminates can contaminate millions of liters of groundwater if they are not eliminated or sequestered. This is anticipated to drive the groundwater remediation technologies market during the forecast period.

The usage of agricultural chemicals has been low in many developing countries around the world compared to the levels in industrialized countries. Irrigation is carried out extensively, particularly in countries such as India and China. Concerns over groundwater pollution from agricultural chemicals were raised in India more than two decades ago. This is estimated to boost the groundwater remediation technologies market during the forecast period.



Government regulatory bodies across the world are seeking to introduce innovative technologies, conduct surveys on groundwater contamination, and classify the groundwater into categories according to its quality. Additionally, corresponding measures and risk evaluation systems are being adopted to curb groundwater pollution. This is projected to propel the groundwater remediation technologies market during the forecast period.

Efforts to encourage the formation of groundwater user associations are in the nascent stage in developing countries. The results of irrigation management transfer and water user associations are now being documented. This is likely to augment the groundwater remediation technologies market in the near future.

Key Developments

In April 2020, the National Ground Water Association in the U.S. published an article on the potential risk of COVID-19 in contaminating private water well systems. The NGWA Director of Science and Technology reported that private water wells were at low risk of transmitting COVID-19.

In March 2020, the U.S. Department of Energy announced that environmental management workers were making progress in upgrading aging radiological wastewater treatment infrastructure essential to Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) operations. They were installing a new zeolite treatment system, which is designed to remove cesium and strontium from wastewater.



In February 2020, The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced plans to submit an information collection request for the 2020 Drinking Water Infrastructure Needs Survey and Assessment (DWINSA) to the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) for review and approval in accordance with the Paperwork Reduction Act

Asia Pacific to Hold Major Share of Global Groundwater Remediation Technologies Market

Based on region, the global groundwater remediation technologies market can be classified into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global market in the near future, as rapid urbanization and industrialization in major economies such as China, South Korea, and India have resulted in groundwater pollution



Initiatives toward remediation of groundwater from renewable energy by governments in countries of Asia Pacific are expected to positively impact the global groundwater remediation technologies market during the forecast period



In Europe, The Groundwater Directive (2006/118/EC) has established a regime that sets groundwater quality standards and introduces measures to prevent or limit inputs of pollutants into groundwater. The directive establishes quality criteria that takes into account local characteristics and allows for further improvements to be made based on monitoring data and new scientific knowledge. Thus, the directive represents a proportionate and scientifically sound response to the requirements of the Water Framework Directive (WFD) as it relates to assessment on the chemical status of groundwater and the identification and reversal of significant and sustained upward trends in pollutant concentrations.

Key Players Operating in Global Groundwater Remediation Technologies Market:

Prominent players operating in the global groundwater remediation technologies market include:



QED Environmental Systems

Itasca International Inc.

ESCO International (EI)

Dürr AG

Etaniv B.Y ltd

Lenntech B.V.

Kurita Water Industries Ltd