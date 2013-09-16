"Understanding India's Regional Health Markets" Is Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Understanding India's Regional Health Markets" from Espicom Business Intelligence, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- Understanding India's Regional Health Markets lets you explore regional Indian markets to make a practical evaluation of opportunity and risk. Whether you are manufacturing or distributing locally, working through subsidiaries/partners or just assessing the potential, this fascinating report is a must-have resource to fully appreciate the diverse regional health environments in India.
Identifying opportunities in India's rapidly expanding health economy requires detailed knowledge of the economic performance, health infrastructure and health personnel distribution at a state/territory level. Being able to see that in the context of neighbouring provinces and the national picture brings focus to areas of opportunity and need.
Any assessment of India's health provision must consider the huge variations to be found in such a geographically diverse country where the population is distributed over 644,278 cities, towns and villages. Key questions asked and answered by this report include:
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
How is the population and wealth distributed?
Which states and territories produce the highest levels of GDP?
What is the primary and secondary health infrastructure in each region?
How is healthcare delivered?
What is the role played by private/government health provision at state level?
Which regions are better provided for and which still need investment?
India is the second-largest country in the world by population, and combines a wealth of climates, geographies and social differences - all of which help shape the healthcare market. While the industrialised states are making great advances in terms of the quality of care, the development of the private healthcare sector and in health education, other regions struggle to keep up. Challenges such as inadequate infrastructure and poor levels of education are key
barriers to the provision of care. But even on a state-by-state basis, there are pockets of abundance, and poverty. Overall, funding of the healthcare sector is low and in the short term at least, exclusion, rather than inclusion, will define
healthcare offerings.
Access this report is via the brilliant Espicom Interactive - included free for all customers!
Customers can choose print or pdf format but all get access via Espicom Interactive. This report is rich in charts and tables and Espicom Interactive "one click" extraction of data in MS Excel and MS PowerPoint means you can easily build the data into your own reports and systems and text can be machine translated into 9 different languages.
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