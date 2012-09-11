Understanding Japan's Regional Health Markets - New Market Report Now Available

New Healthcare research report from Espicom Business Intelligence is now available from Fast Market Research
The popular view of the Japanese health market contains much myth and assumption. Despite long term economic woes and the impact of the tsunami in March 2011, Japan's position as the world's 2nd biggest market by health expenditure represents a technologically advanced country self sufficient in meeting the needs of its health system and population. But will that be true in the future?
Any assessment of Japan must consider the impact of recent natural disasters, and the economic and demographic challenges that are influencing the development of the health market.
How is wealth distributed regionally?
Which regions produce the highest levels of GDP and does that correlate to increased health spending?
How is Japan's increasingly elderly population distributed across the country?
How is healthcare delivered?
Identifying opportunities in Japan's health economy requires being able to see the economic performance and health infrastructure at a regional as well as the national level.
Rich in statistics, charts and maps, this new 194-page report from Espicom Understanding Japan's Regional Health Markets takes you further into understanding the national and regional health environments.
Japan's population of 121 million is ageing fast. Their distribution, however, is inconsistent with an urban/rural divide opening up: how is this impacting regional health economies, which are most affected and what are the implications for medical product suppliers?
KEY FACTS
Japan is an archipelago consisting of 6,852 islands, the 4 largest of which account for 97% of the country's 377,835 land area.
The population of Japan totalled 128.1 million in 2010. The population had been in decline since 2007, but 2010 marked a return to growth, with an increase of 546,000.
The country is organised into 8 districts which are further subdivided into 47 administrative prefectures. Economic and health data is provided in the report to these levels.
THE BIG HEALTH CHALLENGE: JAPAN'S AGEING POPULATION
All developed nations to a greater or lesser degree are experiencing an increase in the number of elderly as a % of their population, but no other country is in Japan's position.
While the proportion of elderly people in Japan has been steadily rising, a falling birth rate has seen the under fifteen age group decline. In 1990 there were 22.5 million aged 0-14 years. By 2010, that figure had fallen to 16.8 million people or 13.2% of the total population.
Correspondingly, the number of people in the over 65 age group has risen steadily, increasing over 20 years from 14.9 million to 29.3 million - or 23.1%.
