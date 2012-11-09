"Understanding Location-Based Services (LBS), Technology, and the LBS Ecosystem" Published

Recently published research from MindCommerce, "Understanding Location-based Services (LBS), Technology, and the LBS Ecosystem", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2012 -- This provides the reader with a complete understanding of location-based services (LBS) technology, applications, and the LBS ecosystem. It is a must read for anyone who wants to identify opportunities within LBS and better understand how to integrate their products/services with location.
This is provided in PowerPoint (PPT) format with multimedia environment including instructor "voice-over" discussion conveying the material.
In addition, every purchaser of this product will receive a complimentary copy ofThe Definitive Guide to Mobile Positioning and Location Management
Audience:
- LBS application developers
- Location-based content providers
- Enterprise companies of all types
- Automobile manufacturers and OEMs
- Government and regulatory organizations
- Utilities, smart grid providers, and energy companies
- LBS infrastructure, middleware, software, and aggregator companies
- Anyone that wants to understand location technology and applications
