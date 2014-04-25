New Medical Devices market report from Espicom Business Intelligence: "Understanding Myanmar's Regional Healthcare Markets"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- Commercial opportunities in Myanmar's healthcare sector are mainly derived from its large unmet medical needs and underinvestment. However, we maintain that significant improvements are required if Myanmar is to realise its ambitious public health insurance scheme. In addition, political uncertainties from the upcoming election in 2015 may also deter investors over the short term.
Decades of military control have meant that the majority of Myanmar's expenditure has gone into military/defence, with less spent on other sectors including health provision. As a result of low government health expenditure, healthcare access in the country is severely lacking. The country's decision to open up its economy in 2012 has attracted strong foreign interest, and saw the entry of a number of companies including Coca-Cola, British American Tobacco and Carlsberg. Pertaining to the healthcare and pharmaceutical sector, some companies that have expressed interest in the country and/or established operations in the country include: Stada, Sun Pharmaceutical, Parkway Hospital and Apollo Hospitals.
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