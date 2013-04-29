Understanding Personal Sales Style and Sales Training Using DISC Insights from PeopleKeys

Boardman, OH -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2013 -- Sales training using DISC can provide amazing benefits both to the company as a whole, and the individual salesperson looking to improve his or her own performance. By gaining valuable insights into personality, strengths, weaknesses, communication style, motivations, and more, DISC for sales maximizes everyone's success.



Each individual person, and therefore salesperson, is different. Using DISC for sales helps to showcase these differences while also showing how to increase performance and avoid common problems. For instance, an "Advisor" personality, representing a combination of Influencer (I) and Steady (S) personality types, is an ideal candidate for building trust and long-term relationships with clients.



An advisor won't force a sale at inappropriate times, works well in teams, and can be easily communicated with on a personal level. Such a person may be a great match for inside sales through customer service and client management.



They can keep clients happy and build relationships over a period of years, while another member of the team can be the "closer", finalizing a contract with a deadline approaching. They may be great for welcoming clients into town with a dinner, but may not produce great numbers on a cross country sales trip with quotas to meet.



Management will also gain crucial information with sales training using DISC. Leaders will gain invaluable insight into managing different types of personalities, motivating them in the correct manner, establishing proper communication, and putting them in position to succeed.



An additional benefit of DISC for sales is that employees will learn to easily recognize which customers display which personality traits. This will help them tailor their approach to the individual customer, thereby increasing the chances of a sale and a successful outcome, and avoiding miscues in conversation.



There are also many other ways to use DISC for business. This includes hiring the right candidates, forming productive and efficient teams within the workplace, retaining top performers, team building, and more. Ultimately, in nearly any phase of a business's operation, DISC for business can and will provide both immediate and long-term dividends.



