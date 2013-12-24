Understanding Protein and How It Works in the Body

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2013 -- To recover from a workout, the body requires both carbohydrates and protein. While it’s always best to consume natural sources for both, one of the most popular replenishment techniques is a protein shake. But many have a wide range of questions regarding when they should consume protein, and how beneficial it is to their workout regimen? To fully understand this, one needs to understand the different types of protein and how they work within the body.



Protein can be broken down into three different types: isolate, concentrate, and caseinate. The main difference between these three is how long it takes the body to digest them. After a workout, the body has a 30-45 minute window in which it must digest protein to for it to have maximum impact on muscle development and recovery. Isolate proteins digest the fastest of the three, and therefore are the best go-to for a post-workout shake.



Concentrate protein can be found in products that list whey concentrate as their primary source. These take much longer to digest, and are better consumed as a meal addition or replacement to maximize the way the body processes the protein. Again, it’s always best to get the protein from a natural source, but if someone is in a rush a meal replacement shake is much better than not eating.



Casein proteins are the last in the group as they take the longest to digest, sometimes up to 8 hours. These are derived from dairy products, and make an excellent pre-bedtime meal as they release their proteins into the bloodstream during rest. Another good time to consume casein protein is for breakfast to sustain that feeling of fullness longer, and consume fewer calories throughout the day.



All protein shakes have some carbohydrates in them, but they’re mainly used for rebuilding muscle tissue after weight based workouts. A person can discuss with a trainer which type may be right for them, but protein is an essential component of any healthy diet and understanding how it works can help a person make better choices overall.



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About Expert Brand

Expert Performance is a vertically integrated manufacturer of Performance Apparel. We have been making products both domestically and overseas for more than twenty years. Expert has been a leading innovator in the design and development of smart fabric technology to create and manufacture fashionable, high quality, functional garments for the active lifestyle, athletic, and sportswear markets. Our line of basic and specialty products cater to the needs of distributors, decorators, and retailers. We are proud to offer profitable opportunities to you, our partner.



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