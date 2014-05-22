"Understanding Short-Term Trends in the Savouries Market for the UK" Market Report Now Available

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- Understanding Consumer Trends and Drivers of Behavior in the UK Savory Snacks Market provides an overview of the market, analyzing market data, demographic consumption patterns within the category, and the key consumer trends driving consumption. The report highlights innovative new product developments that effectively target the most pertinent consumer need states, and offers strategic recommendations to capitalize on evolving consumer landscapes.



Key Findings



- Demand for nostalgic snack brands and flavors will grow as stressed consumers continue to turn to Savory Snacks for comfort

- The desire for better value will intensify with continued economic uncertainty, resulting in growing private label penetration

- There will be an increased demand for gourmet-influenced products offering novel, fun flavours

- Product choices will reflect consumers' desire for excitement and convenience driven by their increasing ambitions and aspirations



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Understanding Consumer Trends and Drivers of Behavior in the UK Savory Snack Food Market identifies the key demographic groups driving consumption, and what motivates their consumption. The report uses a unique method of quantifying consumer trends to highlight the degree of influence they have on consumption within the category. The report also identifies the most important trends within the market and shows whether beliefs over what influences consumer behavior within the category are accurate.



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- Key consumer demographic groups driving consumption within the UK market. The figures showcase the number of times consumers of specific ages and gender consume Savory Snacks, as well as identifying whether these demographic groups "over" consume in the category (i.e. they account for a higher proportion of occasions than the proportion of society they represent overall)

- Market value and volumes over 2008-2018 for the UK and nine other countries to give a global context.

- The degree of influence that the 20 key consumer trends identified by Canadean have on Savory Snacks consumption volumes, with granular analysis on the extent that degree of influences varies between gender and age group

- Insight into the implications behind the data, and analysis of how the needs of will evolve in the short-to-medium term future

- Examples of international and UK-specific product innovation targeting key consumer needs



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