Understanding South Korean Regional Health Markets - New Market Research Report

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2012 -- Critical information and statistics on national and regional health infrastructure and provision. An essential source of detailed key business data on this fast growing economy.
South Korea is one of the more dynamic and advanced Asian medical markets with a well established health infrastructure and national health insurance system. Trends in South Korean society, however, present opportunities for medical and pharmaceutical companies. Notably the country's increasing aged population which stands at 11% of the population is set to reach 20% by 2025. In addition, a push for a slice of the growing global health tourist trade is just one driver in the expansion of advanced facilities.
Identifying opportunities in South Korea's valuable and rapidly expanding health economy requires detailed knowledge of the economic performance, health infrastructure and health personnel distribution at a state/territory level. Being able to see that in the context of neighbouring provinces and the national picture brings focus to areas of opportunity and need.
Rich in statistics, charts and maps, this new report (June 2012) Understanding Regional South Korean Health Markets takes you further into understanding the dynamic regional health sector. A comprehensive introduction sets the national scene while summary data for each region highlights the key economic characteristics and health infrastructure. Comparative statistics are provided for each region and can be seen in the light of national averages.
How is the population and wealth regionally distributed?
Which provinces produce the highest levels of GDP?
How is the aging population changing the nature of health provision and long-term care?
What is the primary and secondary health infrastructure in each region?
How is healthcare delivered?
What is the changing role played by private/government health provision?Which regions are better provided for and which still need investment?
FULL REPORT CONTENTS FOR UNDERSTANDING REGIONAL SOUTH KOREAN HEALTH MARKETS
Geography
Political and Economic Background Politics
Economy
Demography Population
Demographic Indicators
Births
Deaths
Infant Mortality
Life Expectancy
Morbidity
Communicable Diseases
HIV/AIDS
Non-communicable Diseases
Cancer
Cardiovascular Disease
Diabetes
Mortality
