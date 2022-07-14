Understanding the Bastion Host Server - Bastion Host Concept

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/14/2022 -- An external network such as the internet can be used with a bastion host so that authorized users can access a private network. The bastion host server is the only way for those internal resources to access the internet outside the firewall or in a DMZ. Taking this step minimizes the vulnerability and allows for more control over access.



To further understand bastion hosts, let's consider the case of a company's administrators requiring access to Linux machines connected within a subnet within its virtual private cloud. The administrator could gain access if they exposed a port to the public internet in each instance. This approach, however, would have serious security implications.



It has a unique IP address that can be accessed from the public internet and is located on its subnet. SSH connections to the bastion can only be made from a few IP addresses within the IT department. ACLs, allow lists, and other network-level controls can control access to the bastion's protected subnets.



Here are some tips for securing the Bastion hosts:



- Bastion hosts should be hardened.

- Controls should be tightened on the network.

- Secure SSH.



This Bastion Host server can help you with your business. Take a look at them and see how they can help you. Besides offering a Twingate Starter account free, they have a quick start guide online. The Twingate free starter plan aims to make things simple.



Twingate allows organizations to implement ZTN models, which is one of the reasons you should take advantage of their free starter plan and the Bastion Host Server. The plan you are considering will be the best decision you have ever made, so what are you waiting for? Try Twingate today!