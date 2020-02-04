Understanding the Benefits of Hiring 2i Recruit as a Recruitment Agency

Godalming, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/04/2020 -- Recruitment can be a tough and time-consuming process for businesses. It can take your focus off running your business and it doesn't provide any guarantees. HR department faces an uphill task when it comes to ensuring a consistent flow of talent into their business. This is where recruitment agencies come into play. Partnering with a recruitment agency can be highly beneficial not only to your hiring managers but to your company too. Here are the many benefits of hiring a recruitment agency:



- Shorten the time it takes to fill your open positions

- Increase the ability to hire more qualified candidates

- Better knowledge of technical roles and skills needed

- Specialised focus on clients' needs and goals.

- Better knowledge of the market

- Extended reach to both clients and candidates

- Access to key strategic skills

- Improve employer branding



2i Recruit is one of the leading independent recruitment agencies in Surrey offering the highest quality recruitment solutions. The experts at the agency work closely with you to get to know your business needs, values and long-term goals. The recruitment agency specialises in various areas including administration, PA & Secretarial, PR & marketing, IT, sales & customer service, finance & accounts and more.



Talking about their recruitment services, a representative from the company stated, "We recruit for both permanent and temporary positions in the Godalming and Guildford areas as well as the rest of Surrey and have worked with businesses of all sizes, from small and medium enterprises to blue-chip companies."



About 2i Recruit

Using extensive experience and a large network of candidates in the Surrey area, 2i Recruit works closely with you and your business to find the best employees for the vacancies you need to fill. Established in 2004, they have become one of the leading recruitment agencies in Godalming and Guildford. Their consultants have received professional recruitment training, so as a business looking to recruit perfect employee, or a candidate looking to find an ideal job, can be confident that they are in safe hands. They take time to get to know clients' needs, their goals and their values, making sure that the next step is the best one for them.



Contact Details:



2i Recruit Ltd

14a Church Street, Godalming, Guildford, Surrey, GU7 1EW

Tel: 01483 414719