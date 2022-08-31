Understanding the "Cycle" at Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey & Philadelphia

Maple Shade, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/31/2022 -- More often than not, people think only of Goodwill as a place to get a great buy on high-quality used items. And while that's true, there is so much more that goes into what makes Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey & Philadelphia work.



Goodwill is about new beginnings and helping bring all members of the community together for more enriched lives. Goodwill receives, through donations, a range of items that are then offered to the public at affordable prices. The revenue collected from those sales goes to fund job training and educational programs. These services are provided free of charge to community members. To date, Goodwill has helped countless individuals and families across the region achieve the goals they set for a more fulfilling life.



If you're interested in supporting the efforts of Goodwill Industries of Southern New Jersey & Philadelphia with a financial donation or material donation, feel free to contact them today. By working with an established nonprofit like Goodwill, you'll be partnering with an organization that is dedicated to uplifting the community through learning and employment initiatives.



About Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ & Philadelphia

Founded in 1948, Goodwill Industries of Southern NJ & Philadelphia is a nonprofit, community-based organization. Its mission is to provide job training programs, and career services that help local residents with disabilities and disadvantages get to work. All programs are funded by the mass collection and resale of donated items. For more information on Goodwill, please call 856/439-0200 or visit www.goodwillnj.org.