Understanding the First Time Home Buyers Credit: Guide for First Home Buying

Pittsfield, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- In order to suffice the requirement, the First Time Home Buyers Credit is being offered to help new homeowners cover closing costs and/or interest rates associated with their first purchase.



Ease your purchase with up to $8,000 in tax credits.



The HUD Secretary Shaun Donovan pushed for this credit to enable consumers to attain their dream homes by using agencies or lenders approved by the FHA to offer a “bridge loan” that matches a first time home buyer to access up to $8,000 towards their First Time Home Buyer Credit.



Buy Through a FHA-Approved Agency



Anyone interested in obtaining this short-term loan must purchase their home with one of the following agencies or lenders for detail:



- FHA-approved lender

- Federal, state, and local government agency

- FHA-approved non-profit organization



Send Request For Buying Your First Home With Any Type Of Credit!



Capitalize On Assets



A first time home buying loan is the beginning to home ownership and capitalizing on your assets. Fortunately, an $8,000 discount on your first home is a phenomenal move for most Americans searching for mortgage loans in today’s markets; and since it is a buyers’ market, the use of the additional tax credits will enable the home buyers to increase their cushion in purchasing their first homes.



Get Started Today



www.real-estate-yogi.com, a trusted organization with a network of FHA-approved lenders, can assist you in finding an agency to purchase your home. Instant access to this list is available through the company’s website and through free consultation with a trained professional to refer your interest to someone willing to help answer questions regarding this tax credit and how to apply it towards your purchase. To Schedule a free consultation call 1-800-987-1397