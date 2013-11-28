Fast Market Research recommends "Understanding the Techsumer: How Technology is Changing Global Consumption" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2013 -- Rising ownership rates of devices like smartphones and portable computers are among the main drivers of changing what consumers buy and how they do it. This global briefing details the most important current and future developments in consumer electronics and how these will impact a range of FMCG industries.
Euromonitor International's Understanding the Techsumer: How Technology is Changing Global Consumption global briefing offers insight on emerging geographies, key growth categories and trends as well as pressing industry issues and white spaces. It identifies the leading companies and brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be it new product developments, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. From the latest innovations such as Smartphones, Ultrabooks and OLED TVs to existing technologies such as Laptops, Home Audio and Cinema Systems and In-Car Entertainment, Euromonitor International offers a consistent yet incisive snapshot of the Consumer Electronics industry. Forecasts illustrate how the market is set to change and the criteria for success over the next five years.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Computers and Peripherals, In-Car Entertainment, In-Home Consumer Electronics, Portable Consumer Electronics.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Electronics market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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