MarketResearchReports.Biz presents this most up-to-date research on " Understanding Turkeys Regional Health Markets"
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2014 -- MarketResearchReports.Biz presents this most up-to-date research on "Research Report On Understanding Turkeys Regional Health Markets" Even with Turkey’s significant population growth, this country has transformed its healthcare sector over the past decade. As its economy flourished, there was a huge increase in spending on infrastructure – but is the distribution of this healthcare equal? And what opportunities could this provide for more undeveloped areas?
Any assessment of Turkey must consider the potential variations across Aegean, Central Anatolia, East Marmara, the Eastern Black Sea, Istanbul and the Mediterranean, Middle Eastern Anatolia, Northeast Anatolia Southeast Anatolia, West Marmara, Western Anatolia and the Western Black Sea, as well as down to provincial levels. Geographical diversity will impact on medical services and this report answers those key questions that will arise:
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- How is the population distributed? How is healthcare divided?
- Health funding: How is the Government expenditure vs. private expenditure indicated?
- What are the long-term macroeconomic forecasts?
- Which regions are better provided for and which still need investment?
Identifying opportunities in Turkey’s growing health economy requires detailed knowledge of the economic performance and health infrastructure at a regional and province level. Being able to see that in the context of neighboring provinces and the national picture, brings focus to areas of opportunity.
Rich in statistics and charts, this newly updated report from Espicom, Understanding Turkey’s Regional Healthcare Markets is part of a series on major markets; taking you further into understanding the growing regional health environments.
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Table of Contents
Summary 7
Geography 8
Political and Economic Background 9
Politics9
Economy 10
Demography 11
Population 11
Demographic indicators 13
Birth Rate13
Death Rate 13
Infant Deaths 13
life Expectancy at Birth 13
Morbidity 14
Communicable Diseases14
HIV/AIDS14
Mortality 15
Healthcare Sector 17
Organisation 17
Social Security 17
Private Health Insurance 17
Health Expenditure18
Organisation of Expenditure 18
locally-Sourced Expenditure Data 18
Primary Care 19
Hospital Facilities 20
Hospital Activity 24
Medical Personnel 30
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Provincial Data Comparisons 34
Aegean Region 36
Geography 36
Demographics 37
Economic Background39
Healthcare Facilities 41
Healthcare Personnel 43
Afyonkarahisar 45
Ayd?n 46
Denizli47
Izmir 48
Kutahya 49
Manisa 50
Mugla 51
Usak 52
Black Sea Region 53
Geography 53
Demographics 54
Economic Background56
Healthcare Facilities 58
Healthcare Personnel 60
Understanding Regional Turkish Health Markets 2012
Amasya 62
Artvin 63
Bart?n 64
Bayburt 65
Bolu66
Corum67
Duzce 68
Giresun 69
Gumushane70
Karabuk 71
Kastamonu72
Ordu73
Rize74
Samsun75
Sinop76
Tokat77
Trabzon 78
Zonguldak 79
Central Anatolia Region 80
Geography 80
Demographics 81
Economic Background83
Healthcare Facilities 85
Healthcare Personnel 87
Aksaray89
Ankara90
Cank?r?91
Eskisehir92
Karaman93
Kayseri94
K?r?kkale95
K?rsehir96
Konya97
Nevsehir98
Nigde99
Sivas100
Yozgat101
Eastern Anatolia Region 102
Geography 102
Demographics 103
Economic Background105
Healthcare Facilities 107
Healthcare Personnel109
Agr?111
Ardahan112
Bingol113
Bitlis114
Elaz?g115
Erzincan116
Erzurum117
Hakkari118
Igd?r119
Kars120
Malatya121
Mus122
Understanding Regional Turkish Health Markets 2012
Tunceli123
Van124
Marmara Region 125
Geography 125
Demographics 126
Economic Background128
Healthcare Facilities 130
Healthcare Personnel132
Bal?kesir134
Bilecik135
Bursa136
Canakkale137
Edirne138
Istanbul139
K?rklareli140
Kocaeli141
Sakarya142
Tekirdag143
Yalova144
Mediterranean Region 145
Geography 145
Demographics 146
Economic Background148
Healthcare Facilities 150
Healthcare Personnel152
Adana154
Antalya155
Burdur156
Hatay157
Isparta158
Kahramanmaras 159
Mersin160
Osmaniye161
Southeastern Anatolia Region 162
Geography 162
Demographics 163
Economic Background165
Healthcare Facilities 167
Healthcare Personnel169
Ad?yaman171
Batman172
Diyarbak?r173
Gaziantep174
Mardin176
Siirt177
sanl?urfa178
s?rnak179
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