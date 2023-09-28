Underwater Concrete Market Size Analysis by Key Players, End Users, Technologies, Growth & Forecast 2028

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2023 -- The report "Underwater Concrete Market by Raw material (Concrete, Precast Concrete), Application (Dams & Reservoirs, Marine Constructions, Underwater repairs, Offshore Wind Power Generation, Tunnel), Laying Techniques, and Region - Global Forecast to 2028", size is estimated to be USD 135.7 billion in 2023, and it is projected to reach USD 175.8 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.3%.



Rising population, improving living standards, and rising urbanization lead to an increase in the construction activity. As a result of this, infrastructure development & reconstruction activities are increasing which drive the market of underwater concrete during the forecast period. Apart from this, technological advancements and increasing marine construction activities also help in driving the market of underwater concrete during the forecast period. Technical complexity & safety risks and Environmental implications are becoming the main restraining factors in this market. However, scaling up the use of offshore wind turbines provides lucrative opportunities for underwater concrete producers. Curing challenge, and Cost & intense competition are the major challenges of this market.



By Raw Material, concrete accounted for the largest share in 2022

The concrete segment holds the largest share in 2022. It is due to its numerous advantages, including strength, durability, versatility, and affordability. Concrete can be formulated with the right proportions of fine and coarse aggregates, as well as suitable admixtures, to control cohesion and minimize the risk of segregation. It is used in various construction applications, such as buildings, bridges, roads, dams, and infrastructure projects. The demand for concrete is driven by the ongoing need for new construction, urbanization, infrastructure development, and renovation projects.



By Application, Marine Constructions accounted for the largest share in 2022

The underwater concrete is used in several application segments such as dams & reservoirs, marine constructions (i.e., ports & harbors, bridge piers, and others), underwater repairs, offshore wind power generation, tunnels, and others. Out of such application segments, marine construction holds the largest market share in 2022. The demand for underwater concrete in marine construction is driven by various factors, including coastal protection needs, offshore oil and gas exploration, renewable energy projects such as offshore wind farms, port and harbor infrastructure development, and others.



By Laying techniques, Tremie Method accounted for the largest share in 2022

The tremie method is a widely used technique for placing concrete underwater, particularly in marine and bridge construction projects. It is employed to ensure a continuous flow of concrete to the desired location without segregation or excessive contact with water. Apart from this, this method offers several advantages for underwater concrete placement, including preventing segregation, minimizing the risk of washout, ensuring uniform concrete quality, and reducing the impact of water currents.



Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share as well as the fastest-growing market for the underwater concrete market in 2022

Asia Pacific accounts for the largest share in 2022, in this market. This is attributed to the rapid urbanization and infrastructure development, including the construction of ports, harbors, bridges, tunnels, and offshore structures. This drives the demand for underwater concrete across the several application segments such as marine construction, dams & reservoirs, etc. The Asia Pacific region has significant offshore energy potential, including offshore wind farms, oil and gas platforms, and wave and tidal energy projects. As a result of this, such energy generation potential help to drive the market of underwater concrete during the forecast period.



The underwater concrete chemicals market comprises major players such Sika AG (Switzerland), RPM International Inc. (US), Mapei S.P.A (Italy), Buzzi SpA (Italy), Ashland (US), Cemex, S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico), Conmix (UAE), Rockbond SCP Ltd.(England), Unibeton Ready Mix (UAE), Tarmac (England), Heidelberg Materials (Germany), and others are covered in the underwater concrete market. Expansions, acquisitions, joint ventures, and new product developments are some of the major strategies adopted by these key players to enhance their positions in the underwater concrete market.



