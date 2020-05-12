Ocean View, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2020 -- Global Underwater Connector market is projected to be around USD 2 billion by 2026. The growth of the market can be attributed to the rising demand for fossil fuels across the globe, rising investments in deep-sea explorations for surveys & new reservoirs and increasing defense budget for expanding the naval fleet. The major connector manufacturers companies are focusing on long-term contracts and technological advancements to provide more efficient & reliable connectors for underwater applications. Increasing advancements in 3D printing & laser sintering manufacturing process and the use of new raw materials that include Glass-Filled Epoxy and Inconel will provide more reliable connectors for underwater applications.



- Increasing investments in R&D activities by major connector manufacturers to reduce the size and weight of electro-optic connectors without compromising the performance for commercial & defense applications. Major applications of miniature underwater connectors include AUVs, marine mammal deployable systems, and underwater surveillance system



- The demand for more advanced ROV/AUVs is increasing across the globe due to the rising demand for homeland security and the rise of deep-sea exploration



- The introduction of 5G in the Asia Pacific region and industrial growth are supporting the underwater connector market growth



- Major players in the telecom industry are investing over USD 300 billion in infrastructure setup for next-generation networks



- Major players in the underwater connector market include Eaton, Fischer Connectors SA, Amphenol, MacArtney, Siemens, TE Connectivity, Hydro Group, BIRNS, Teledyne Marine, Connector Subsea Solutions, Souriau SAS, Lemo S.A, and GE (General Electric)



Companies are focusing on strategic collaborations and long-term contracts with industry players to gain market share



Increasing climate changes and the rising demand for the deep-sea survey telecom industry and oil & gas reservoirs will support the demand for oceanographic activates



Major companies in the market are focused on providing more reliable underwater connectors for various applications. The manufacturers are focused on providing high-performance connectors to sectors such as oil & gas and defense. For instance, in June 2016, GE Oil & Gas launched new more efficient underwater connectors for offshore applications. The new subsea connector will increase the reliability of wet mate underwater connectors for high-voltage applications in deep-sea operations. The new connector can be used with variable speed drivers, transformers, motors loads, and switchgear.



High installation & maintenance costs are acting as major restraints for the market growth. Installation & replacement of underwater connector requires significant budget and resources as most of the systems are underwater or in deep-sea, Locating and replacing such small components would act as a major restraint for the operator. Most of the companies are focusing on various technologies for more reliable underwater connectors that can withstand such harsh environments. Most of the top manufacturers are using in-house environmental testing equipment for increasing the efficiency of underwater connectors.



The expanding telecommunication industry, deep-sea mining, rising defense expenditure & cybersecurity, and oil & gas exploration projects are some of the major drivers supporting the growth of the underwater connector market. Rising investments in telecommunication for next-generation networking, including 5G and high-speed data transfer are contributing to market growth. For instance, China is expected to invest over USD 180 billion for 5G connectivity. This investment will account for around 50% of the total investments on 5G connectivity in Asia Pacific by 2025.



The increasing demand for the unmanned underwater vehicles for commercial as well as military applications is contributing to the underwater connector market growth. The introduction of robotics in next-generation underwater vehicles is one of the major trends supporting market growth. For instance, uSEA, a Norway-based startup, is working on a new hybrid system for underwater applications. The new system is called uLARS, which will be used with AUVs, a system based on the air to air refueling and helps in recharging the battery underwater for longer operations. The system includes a towing head with an inductive connector for data transfer and battery charging.



Companies are providing more advanced & custom solutions for different underwater applications. The major industry players in the market are investing in in-house testing capabilities to avoid on-field failures and increase the reliability of connectors. The major industry players operating the market are investing in the next-generation manufacturing process, which includes the additive manufacturing process for large-scale production. The companies are focused on designing affordable technology with high performance.



