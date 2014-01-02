Underwater Phantaseas Entertains Kids with SCUBA Birthday Parties

Greenwood Village, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/02/2014 -- Underwater Phantaseas, aiming to break age-old birthday party traditions, now offers something innovative to celebrate one’s special day. The renowned Colorado based diving destination is now entertaining kids with its safe and fun-filled SCUBA birthday parties – meant for kids of all ages.



The two-hour event includes an enjoyable time in the indoor heated scuba pool. Kids get to play with several underwater games and toys, while often, blowing bubbles tend to be their favorite activity among them all.



The spokesperson for Underwater Phantaseas states, “We’ll spend about an hour in the pool on scuba. Most parents have been coming in early to decorate the classroom and also order pizza and bring cake and soda. It’s up to you...do as little or as much as you want.”



Prior to the party, the organization provides all the kids with thorough scuba diving lessons – with their friendly instructor conducting an interactive session on the basics of scuba diving and the user-guidance of the equipment used in it. The equipment includes masks, fins, BCD, regulator and tanks – all of which are made easy to operate by the kids – making the lessons offered by Underwater Phantaseas the easiest scuba lessons in Denver for kids.



The organization also offers to take digital photos of the kids when they are underwater. “It is a memento they will never forget,” said the spokesperson.



Customers can schedule their party anytime by calling Underwater Phantaseas at 303-220-8282. To know more, visit: http://goo.gl/WrQB8j. Adults can also speak to the supervisor for planning their individual or group events for scuba diving in Colorado and Denver.



About Underwater Phantaseas

Underwater Phantaseas, South has been in the dive industry for fifteen years, traveling and living in some of the best dive locations in the world. After trading in business suits for bathing suits, they have called Cayman, St. John and Turks and Caicos home for several years. They have spent their days enjoying some of the best diving the Caribbean has to offer, and their evenings looking for the Green Flash. During this time, they have completed thousands of dives, certified hundreds of students, and learned about the dive industry from the front lines.



To know more about SCUBA birthday parties visit: http://www.underwaterphantaseas.com/html/content/birthday.shtml



Contact Details:

Underwater Phantaseas, South

6860 S. Clinton Ct.

Greenwood Village, CO 80112