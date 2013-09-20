Greenwood Village, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Underwater Phantaseas makes Scuba Diving an easy, safe and entertaining endeavor for an enthralling underwater experience. Their scuba diving certification courses in Denver include a combination of dive theory, in-water skill practice and dives at their facilities under the supervision of their expert scuba diving instructors. Their instructors work with students to fine-tune their skills before going on a real dive in an outdoor location.



Underwater Phantaseas makes scuba diving a new work out option while keeping the entertainment factor intact. Their PADI Scuba Diver courses allow one to get certified quickly and easily by minimizing time constraints. Their flexible learning options enable divers to learn at their own pace.



Their PADI dive shops stocks all the necessary gears for a more realistic scuba diving experience.



Their spokesperson speaks about their Scuba diving facilities, “The academic training is conducted in one of our classrooms located in the lower level of our retail facility, or online at your convenience. A few steps away you will find the largest and deepest dedicated heated dive pool in the State of Colorado, designed specifically with your Confined Water training in mind.”



Their range of scuba certification courses in Denver allow beginners to make their successful debut underwater. While their advanced specialty courses are designed to inculcate new skills in the divers, they are designed so ultimately, the divers will have a fun-filled scuba diving vacation.



About Underwater Phantaseas

Underwater Phantaseas have been in the dive industry for 15 years. They have spent days enjoying some of the best diving in the Caribbean and have completed thousands of dives, certified hundreds of students, and learned about the dive industry from the front lines. They provide a friendly, fun and comfortable environment where people can come learn how to dive, get geared up for a trip, or just simply ask questions about scuba diving.



To know more about them please visit http://www.underwaterphantaseas.com



Contact Address:

Underwater Phantaseas, South

6860 S. Clinton Ct.

Greenwood Village, CO 80112

Phone: 303-220-8282

Fax: 303-790-4658