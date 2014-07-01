Underwater Phantaseas Offering the Most Unparalleled Scuba Lessons in Denver

Greenwood Village, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2014 -- Underwater Phantaseas is offering the most unparalleled scuba lessons in Denver. Their Open Scuba Diver courses provide an opportunity to grasp the basics of diving and build the groundwork to become an experienced diver. After the course is completed, the trainee will get a PADI Open Water Scuba Diver certificate. This certification is known all over the world for being the best among all others.



When it comes to the distribution of Padi scuba diving certification, it’s been divided into two components: Academic and Confined Water Training and Open Water Certification Dives. Their professionals have the ability to train even the most non-scuba diver into an expert scuba diver. Their Academic training is conducted in one of their classrooms that are located in the lower portion of their retail facility, or online depending on the convenience of the trainee.



A spokesperson from Underwater Phantaseas mentions, “A few steps away you will find the largest and deepest dedicated heated dive pool in the State of Colorado, designed specifically with your Confined Water training in mind. Using the knowledge you have gained throughout your academic studies, the underwater world will be opened as you experience your first breath underwater. This is your opportunity to get comfortable with the water, equipment and theory of scuba diving. Your professional instructor will be supervising your training at all times to attend to your individual needs.”



Underwater Phantaseas have been in the dive industry for over 15 years, traveling and living in some of the best dive locations in the world. Their passion and enthusiasm for the sport has only deepened. They are in it to stay. They returned to Colorado to check out state-side dive centers in 1996, when they purchased the Underwater Phantaseas DTC store located on Belleview Avenue. They worked hard and the business grew and grew and grew and even outgrew their space. So in July of 1999 they moved to their current location on Clinton Court.



