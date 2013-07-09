Underwater Phantaseas Offers PADI Certified Scuba Diving Courses with a Variety of Schedules

Greenwood Village, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- Underwater Phantaseas offers scuba diving courses for all profile of divers from a novice who doesn’t know anything about scuba diving to a person who is already a certified diver and looking to gain advanced skills to upgrade scuba diving skills. Their courses are great way to learn basics of scuba diving in Denver and also gain practical applications of scuba diving.



Their basic level course offers all the basic learning to scuba diving, and the first step towards becoming a skilled scuba diver. Upon completion of the course the person will become a PADI certified Open Water Scuba Diver. Their basic course is the opportunity to be complacent with the water, equipment and the whole concept of scuba diving. Their professional instructor supervises every student during the training and personally handles any sort of problem during learning.



Their advanced course is designed to upgrade the diving skills of a scuba diver. Their advanced level course focuses on practical application of the scuba diving in different conditions. This course offers a student just one classroom session, one pool session and five open water dives for a better practical learning. Their Advanced course in scuba diving in Colorado Springs is complete fun exercise while simultaneously providing hands on diving experience under the supervision of an accomplished PADI Instructor.



Underwater Phantaseas provides a pretty fantastic facility - built and designed specifically as a full service dive center. They have the largest dedicated dive training pool in Colorado, two fully digitized classrooms, and over 3,000 square feet of retail space chock full of the best product lines in the industry. They offer a great range of PADI scuba diving certification courses with a variety of schedules, service and rent gear, and escort group dive trips to their favorite spots all over the world.



About Underwater Phantaseas:

Underwater Phantaseas have been in the dive industry for 15 years, traveling and living in some of the best dive locations in the world. They spent days enjoying some of the best diving the Caribbean has to offer and have completed thousands of dives, certified hundreds of students, and learned about the dive industry from the front lines. They provide a friendly, fun and comfortable environment where people can come learn how to dive, get geared up for a trip, or just simply ask questions about scuba diving.



To know more about them please visit http://www.underwaterphantaseas.com .



Contact Address -:

Underwater Phantaseas, South

6860 S. Clinton Ct.

Greenwood Village, CO 80112

Phone: 303-220-8282

Fax: 303-790-4658