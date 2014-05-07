Underwater Phantaseas Provides Knowledgeable & Practical Scuba Diving Lessons to Diver Lovers

Greenwood Village, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/07/2014 -- Underwater Phantaseas provides the most knowledgeable and practical based scuba diving lessons to diver lovers. Here, you will find tremendous opportunity to be trained and become an expert in scuba diving. Their training program includes various levels and students can select from one among them according to their interest. The company also provides certification in scuba diving at various levels.



The certification is divided into two portions of academic and confined water training and open water certification dives. They conduct the lessons in one of their classrooms located in the lower level of their retail facility, or online according to the customers’ convenience. Especially for scuba diver lovers, Scuba diving in Colorado is offered by Underwater Phantaseas with the largest and deepest heated dive pool, which was designed primarily for water trainings.



Upon completion of the course, one will be a PADI open water scuba diver through their padi scuba diving certification which is known all over the world.



Even if one is not willing to conduct official Divemaster duties, one will be a better diver and a better dive buddy and will accomplish their aim to becoming a PADI Divemaster. A spokesperson from Underwater Phantaseas mentioned, “Your ability to execute basic dive skills will be exemplary. You’ll have an in-depth understanding of dive theory and dive management. For a lot of Divemasters, that is all they want. But as a Divemaster, you are at the first level of PADI professional membership and for those of you who are excited about supervising divers and assisting with scuba classes, there is a lot that you can do as a PADI Divemaster.”



About Underwater Phantaseas

Underwater Phantaseas has been in the dive industry for over 15 years, traveling and living in some of the best dive locations in the world. Their passion and enthusiasm for the sport has only deepened. They are in it to stay. In 1996, they purchased the Underwater Phantaseas DTC store located on Belleview Avenue in Colorado. They worked hard and the business grew and grew and grew and even outgrew their space. So in July of 1999, they moved to their current location on Clinton Court.



For more information, please visit- http://www.underwaterphantaseas.com.

Contact Details-

Underwater Phantaseas, South

6860 S. Clinton Ct.

Greenwood Village, CO 80112

Phone: 303-220-8282