Underwater Phantaseas to Provide Incomparable Padi Scuba Diving Certification

Greenwood Village, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2014 -- Underwater Phantaseas announces it will provide incomparable padi scuba diving certification after the completion of the course. Their certification is valued worldwide for being one of the best courses. Even if a student is not willing to do official Divemaster duties, they can surely become a diver or dive buddy. The trainers will provide an in-depth understanding of dive theory and dive management. In addition, it will accomplish one’s aim of being a great PADI Divemaster.



They understand what is needed by dive lovers and what expectations they have from a trainer. In order to accomplish all of the above, their trainers have the ability to withstand every expectation. Even if one belongs to the first level of PADI professional membership, then for those the trainers have expertise to provide the best scuba classes.



The certification they are providing has been divided into two portions - academic & confined water training, and open water certification dives. The lessons are conducted in their classrooms located in the lower level of their retail facility, or online as per the convenience of the trainee. Scuba diving in Colorado is the best at Underwater Phantaseas, as they have the largest and deepest heated dive pool, which is designed primarily for water trainings.



A spokesperson from Underwater Phantaseas mentioned, “The course fee does not include materials, PADI Divemaster Online eLearning fees, PADI Dive Theory Online eLearning fees, manuals, slates or the PADI application fees. The Divemaster candidate is responsible for all expenses (transportation, lodging, meals, diving, etc) incurred in connection with the open water practical applications.”



About Underwater Phantaseas

Underwater Phantaseas has been in the dive industry for over 15 years, traveling and living in some of the best dive locations in the world. Their passion and enthusiasm for the sport has only deepened. They are in it to stay. When they returned to Colorado to check out state-side dive centers in 1996, they purchased the Underwater Phantaseas DTC store located on Belleview Avenue. They worked hard and the business grew and grew and grew and even outgrew their space. So in July of 1999, they moved to their current location on Clinton Court.



For more information, please visit- http://www.underwaterphantaseas.com.



Contact Details-

Underwater Phantaseas, South

6860 S. Clinton Ct.

Greenwood Village, CO 80112

Phone: 303-220-8282