Underwater Phantaseas's 'Adventure-Plus-Program' Gears Up Diving Enthusiasts for Exciting Scuba Diving Adventure

Greenwood Village, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- The Adventure Plus Program from Underwater Phantaseas gears up diving enthusiasts for the next level of scuba diving adventure in Denver. Their Adventure Plus Program develops the competency levels of scuba divers while equipping them with the most advanced scuba diving skills in Colorado Springs. Their Adventure Diver Course helps them learn lifesaving skills with their Emergency First Response (EFR) First Aid and CPR/AED program for great rescue diver experience.



Scuba diving courses are not only about learning diving skills just to have a diving experience, they’re also to provide the opportunity for an underwater adventure. Underwater Phantaseas prepares people to successfully grasp the advanced skills to explore underwater with their Adventure Plus Program.



The program teaches diving, elevates diving skills, and keeps the learner aware of what is currently happening in the world of scuba diving. The course is offered with a flexible completion schedule whether one wants to complete it in few months, or would like to finish it in a few days. Whatever the preference, it only takes one weekend to complete both scuba certifications in Denver at one of their open water sites.



One must be 12 years of age or older and have a PADI or equivalent Open Water certification to enroll for the course. Each student is required to have either their own equipment, including BCD, regulator, wetsuit, or it may be rented from their Denver dive shop for the time needed to complete the course. So gear up for the Adventure Plus Program and explore the amazing underwater fantasies!



About Underwater Phantaseas

Underwater Phantaseas has been in the dive industry for 15 years, traveling and living in some of the best dive locations in the world. They spent days enjoying some of the best diving the Caribbean has to offer and have completed thousands of dives, certified hundreds of students, and learned about the dive industry from the front lines. They provide a friendly, fun and comfortable environment where people can learn how to dive, get geared up for a trip, or just simply ask questions about scuba diving.



To know more about them please visit http://www.underwaterphantaseas.com.

Contact Address -:

Underwater Phantaseas, South

6860 S. Clinton Ct.

Greenwood Village, CO 80112

Phone: 303-220-8282

Fax: 303-790-4658