Underwater Phantaseas's PADI Discover Scuba Program for Thrilling Experience

Greenwood Village, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- The PADI Discover Scuba program is designed to give a chance to experience the thrill of scuba diving in Denver. At Underwater Phantaseas an instructor will guide the clients through the basics on diving in general and the equipment and helps in learning to scuba dive. Proper and appropriate equipment and guidance will let their clients with first experience of breathing underwater with safety secure.



A spokesperson at Underwater Phantaseas stated, “PADI Discover Scuba is safe, easy and the most fun you have had in the water since your childhood years. It's the most convenient way we know to experience the thrill of scuba diving. If you would like to find out how easy it really is to become a certified scuba diver, just ask anyone who is certified.”



“We have a pretty fantastic facility - built and designed specifically as a full service dive center. We have the largest dedicated dive training pool in Colorado, two fully digitized classrooms, and over 3,000 square feet of retail space chock full of the best product lines we've found in the industry,” he added further.



The PADI Discover Scuba diving certification program course is approximately of one and half hours and the majority of the time is spent underwater, with a brief orientation at the beginning, and a lot of fun during the course. Everything is provided, including scuba equipment, mask, fins, and snorkel. All one need to bring is a swimming suit, towel and rest all is the responsibility of theirs.



About Underwater Phantaseas

Underwater Phantaseas have been in the dive industry for fifteen years, traveling and living in some of the best dive locations in the world. After trading in business suits for bathing suits, it called Cayman, St. John and Turks and Caicos home for several years. It spent its days enjoying some of the best diving the Caribbean has to offer and our evenings looking for the Green Flash. During this time, they completed thousands of dives, certified hundreds of students, and learned about the dive industry from the front lines.



To know more visit: http://www.underwaterphantaseas.com