Underwear, Nightwear and Swimwear in Russia - New Market Research Report

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- In 2011, underwear, nightwear and swimwear showed strong 8% growth in volume terms. As the unit price continued its growth the market increased by 16% in current value terms, taking sales to RUB125 billion. The unsaturated markets of the Russian regions were responsible for the volume growth of underwear, nightwear and swimwear, a trend that will continue into the forecast period. The market is open to local and foreign brands as Russian consumers pay considerable attention to the price and the...
Euromonitor International's Underwear, Nightwear and Swimwear in Russia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011 and analysis by distribution format allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, leading brands, and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Nightwear, Swimwear, Underwear.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
